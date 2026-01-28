AV Technology NAMM 2026 Best of Show Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B’s inaugural 2026 Best of Show Awards for NAMM and to all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site at the NAMM Show from among submitted products.

Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were dozens of products submitted for consideration and judged by Future’s Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and AV Technology brands. Entering the awards underlined their confidence in the products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The AV Technology Best of Show winners for NAMM 2026 were (alphabetically):

Adamson, MS8.2 Network Switch

Blackmagic Design, ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2

BoxCast, Mixing Station Anywhere

Eminent Technology Professional, Model 23 Flat panel bass guitar combo amp

JBL Professional, Control 400 Series Ceiling Speakers

L-Acoustics, LA1.16i

MSolutions, MS-DPA-CP

Nice North America, Furman Merit Z Series

Triad Magnetics, Low Level Audio Transformers

Upstage Creations, Lyrics Prompter

Walkabout Carriers, Walkabout Carriers