AV Technology NAMM 2026 Best of Show Winners Announced
Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B's inaugural 2026 Best of Show Awards for NAMM.
Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B’s inaugural 2026 Best of Show Awards for NAMM and to all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site at the NAMM Show from among submitted products.
Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were dozens of products submitted for consideration and judged by Future’s Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and AV Technology brands. Entering the awards underlined their confidence in the products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.
The AV Technology Best of Show winners for NAMM 2026 were (alphabetically):
Adamson, MS8.2 Network Switch
Blackmagic Design, ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2
BoxCast, Mixing Station Anywhere
Eminent Technology Professional, Model 23 Flat panel bass guitar combo amp
JBL Professional, Control 400 Series Ceiling Speakers
L-Acoustics, LA1.16i
MSolutions, MS-DPA-CP
Nice North America, Furman Merit Z Series
Triad Magnetics, Low Level Audio Transformers
Upstage Creations, Lyrics Prompter
Walkabout Carriers, Walkabout Carriers
