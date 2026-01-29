Sports AV 2026: Riedel Communications

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Rick Seegull, Senior Vice President, Technology and Business Development at Riedel Communications

In higher education sports and esports, it’s no longer just about the competition; it’s about creating connected, engaging experiences for athletes, fans, and the entire campus community.

In today’s collegiate venues, communication and coordination are everything. Behind every live event—football, basketball, a convocation, or an esports tournament—there’s a production team working in sync to bring the experience to life. Reliable communication networks, flexible signal routing, and intuitive tools make it easy to adapt, share content, and deliver professional-quality productions.

More campuses are now turning to decentralized, distributed routing architectures that connect multiple sites over fiber for video, audio, communications, and data with minimal cabling. This modular design uses small, interconnected nodes that can scale easily or even be deployed as portable flypacks. It’s a flexible, IP-style workflow without setup headaches.

A great example is Liberty University, which has built a connected campus environment that supports a wide range of live events, from athletics and academic broadcasts to large-scale convocations. Their IP-based communications solution, which features wireless beltpacks, streamlines workflows and allows teams to collaborate easily across venues, ensuring consistent, reliable performance no matter the size or scope of the event.

Lafayette University has taken a similar path, creating an IP-based production ecosystem that links its sports venues and mobile production setups. This flexibility allows their teams to produce live shows anywhere on campus, enabling students to gain hands-on experience with real-world broadcast and event workflows, using intuitive touch screen controls.

Esports add another layer of excitement. With players, commentators, and fans all interacting in real time, low latency and seamless communication are essential.

These innovations are about more than technology; they’re about connection, collaboration, and storytelling that make every experience immersive and unforgettable.