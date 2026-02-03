Crestron Announces Collab Compute Platform and Supporting Solutions
Crestron has introduced a suite of hardware and software products that work seamlessly to deliver outstanding collaboration experiences.
Ahead of ISE 2026, Crestron announced the new Collab Compute, a purpose-built hardware platform that powers Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms software on Microsoft Windows operating systems, to operate at the heart of a truly effective collaboration ecosystem. It was designed from the outset to deliver intelligent, scalable, and future-ready collaboration across almost any space.
Meeting the Moment with New Solutions
In addition to the Collab Compute platform, Crestron is also introducing a suite of hardware and software products that work seamlessly in concert to deliver outstanding collaboration experiences. They include:
The Automate VX 6.5 multi-camera speaker tracking solution is a powerful firmware update that simplifies intelligent video deployments and offers greater device support. This update includes AutoMeasure, a feature that utilizes computer vision and ArUco markers to precisely detect the position and orientation of cameras and microphones, resulting in a calibrated system that delivers consistent, high-quality video performance without requiring manual measurement.
The new 80-Series Touch Screens, intelligent, purpose-built user interfaces that deliver intuitive control, flexible scheduling, and enterprise-grade security across nearly every space and workflow. This next generation of Crestron touch screens brings the user a single interface for scheduling, UC control, and room automation.
The 1 Beyond i12D Camera, an intelligent PTZ camera with built-in speaker tracking, delivering advanced video features like group framing and intelligent switching in a single, elegant device — with no complex programming. These 4K cameras feature built-in microphones for speaker tracking and Visual AI, all in a single, streamlined device that enhances everyday meeting rooms by providing high-quality, intelligent video without the extensive infrastructure required by larger systems.
DM NAX Intelligent Audio is a scalable platform built with an ecosystem of mic pods, speakers, and AES-67 devices, delivering AI-ready audio that scales from huddle rooms to high-impact spaces. Features include Direction of Arrival Audio (a beamforming function that tracks a speaker’s location), advanced DSP, noise reduction, and auto-mixing. Specifically tuned for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Zoom AI Assistant, the platform delivers speaker tracking, crystal-clear audio, and AI summarizations and transcriptions.
Crestron’s EVP of Customer Success and Marketing, Brad Hintze, said, "They're more than innovations. They're building blocks, a foundation for intelligence spaces, a framework for consistency, trust, and scale."
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT).