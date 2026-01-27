ISE 2026 Product Watch: Solutions for the Workplace of Today... and Tomorrow

Meeting equity. It is a term that is thrown around a lot in Pro AV, but it seems that we aren't all the way there just yet. At ISE 2026, attendees can explore new solutions that bridge the gap and get us much closer to an ideal hybrid workplace.

Today, check out what you can see at the Humly, Shure, Jabra, PureLink, Opticis, and Adam Hall Group.

Adam Hall Integrated Systems to Present New AV Solutions

=Adam Hall Integrated Systems will be showcasing a wide range of new solutions and products from the areas of commercial audio, lighting, and control. The next major update of the LD Systems QUESTRA design and management platform to version 1.4 will take center stage.

With the update to QUESTRA 1.4, LD Systems is on track to making the software platform a one-stop solution for specialist planners and installation service providers. In the area of native hardware integration, QUESTRA 1.4 greatly expands the range of supported, network-compatible devices and enables the centralised integration of audio, video, and control components, including the new NMP 8/32 DSP audio matrices, the AMP 205 D Dante mini amplifier, video solutions such as the new MXAV 44 HDMI matrix and the SWAV 41 HDMI switcher as well as the new QTP10 10-inch touch display.

Humly to Present New Visitor Management Suite

Humly will debut Humly Visitor software, now shipping with a public debut at booth 2W300. Guests can step through simulations of Visitor Standard and Visitor Professional, both of which elevate the Humly Visitor feature set well beyond the original version’s simple check-in/check-out workflow. While designed for different service tiers, both solutions cover the entire visitor journey from walk-ins to fully prepared guests. Common benefits across the two options include smoother arrival experiences, improved host accountability and reduced reception workloads.

Visitor Standard updates the essential features of the original release such as basic check-in, host notification and badge printing tailored for small-to-medium sized offices. The key improvement is an overall smoother functionality that brings more control and professionalism to the workflow, while adding new flourishes to enliven the user experience. These include custom flows with more visitor details, recollection of repeat visitors, and more robust admin options for front-desk and IT staff.

Visitor Professional’s enterprise-level experience is the star performer, offering pre-registration, enhanced security and additional capabilities that eliminate bottlenecks at busy reception points. Ideal for large office and industrial buildings, manufacturing centers, and the expansive enterprise campus,

Jabra to Debut New Evolve3 Headset Series

Jabra will debut its recently introduced Evolve3 series in Barcelona, expanding its professional headset portfolio with two new models designed for today’s hybrid work professionals. This latest launch introduces a boomless mic design with comfort and portability, future-ready voice access for AI and real-time adaptive noise cancellation. It's engineered to be the first true cross-over headset, built to meet the needs of today’s hybrid professionals and designed for day-to-day personal use.

The Evolve3 85 (over-the-ear) and Evolve3 75 (on-the-ear) headsets offer professional-grade voice clarity and all-day comfort in a modern, contemporary, Danish design. Whether switching between meetings, concentrating on complex projects or using voice to activate GenAI tools, Evolve3 is built to match the pace and flexibility of modern work.

Unlike traditional professional headsets, Jabra Evolve3 85 and Jabra Evolve3 75 offer a minimalist design that fits the flexibility of modern work scenarios as well as the need for a clean, everyday look. This makes Evolve3 a true cross-over headset from professional use to leisure, setting a new standard for comfort and portability.

Opticis to Showcase Optical USB-C Cable with INOGENI

INOGENI and Opticis have partnered to provide a new solution for distance and performance in the boardroom. TOGGLE ROOMS will be showcased together at the INOGENI booth 2W640 and the Opticis booth 5A190. By pairing INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS with the Opticis USC-CC32 Active Optical Cable, you can now achieve a professional USB-C connection up to 50 feet (15m) without compromising on speed, power, or video quality.

The TOGGLE ROOMS is the brain of your "Smart AV" setup, designed for reliable BYOD/BYOM. To bridge the gap in long boardrooms, the Opticis Active Optical Cable provides the high-speed "nerves" the system needs. It ensures that even the person at the far end of a U-shape table has full access to the room's tech.

PureLink to Present New Conference and USB-C Infrastructure Solutions

PureLink GmbH will showcase an expanded product portfolio for Pro AV and conference environments at booth 2Q600. The focus will be on new camera and BYOD systems, high-performance USB-C infrastructure solutions, as well as further developments in the field of collaboration hardware.

With the new VL-PTZ100 and VL-BYOD200, PureLink introduces a combined solution for modern conference and meeting environments. The VL-PTZ100 is a compact 4K PTZ camera featuring a dual-camera system that enables precise, AI-driven person and speaker detection. Automatic framing, speaker tracking and presenter tracking ensure that both active speakers and groups are dynamically captured; additionally, composite views combining group and speaker perspectives can be provided. The VL-BYOD200 enhances the camera with a powerful 4K60 multiview and BYOM switch. The device supports USB-C with DP Alt-Mode and 100W Power Delivery, rapid multiview switching, and integrated USB 3.X functions for shared peripherals at up to 5Gbps. An integrated Ethernet bridge with separate secure and utility LAN ports expands connectivity options. Together, the VL-PTZ100 and VL-BYOD200 form a tightly integrated unit for visually and technically demanding conference rooms.

With the VL-VB300-PRO, PureLink presents an enhanced all-in-one videobar for professional conference environments. The videobar is equipped with an 8-element MEMS microphone array and supports the connection of up to five additional expansion microphones (VL-MIC110). The integrated speaker system has been designed as a two 8W full-range configuration to improve speech intelligibility and provide greater headroom.

Shure to Showcase the Future of the AI-Powered Workplace

Shure heads to Barcelona as both sponsoring show partner and technology partner. As organizations embrace AI-driven tools, Shure is showcasing a complete portfolio of solutions that deliver exceptional video and audio performance, seamless deployment, and enterprise-ready security and scalability to enhance teams’ productivity. Visitors, partners, and industry friends can experience how Shure’s collaboration portfolio solves IT’s biggest challenges and empowers the modern AI-powered workplace at the main booth 3M300and the dedicated Innovation Lab.

Inspiring conversations around AI and key trends will happen at the Innovation Lab (located at CC4 Room 4.2), where the Shure team will be hosting product briefings to showcase the future of Shure technology. In addition to new technologies coming soon, Shure will showcase its latest portfolio including: IntelliMix Room Kits, IntelliMix Foundation System, Microflex Wireless neXt 2 and neXt 4 and 8, Microflex Loudspeaker Portfolio, and ShureCloud.

Shure will also be sponsoring the Education Technology Summit aiming to spark insightful discussions on the latest learning technologies and the Smart Spaces Megatrend session, exploring modern office technologies. As part of these sessions, Susy Liem, associate VP, product management, conferencing at Shure, will participate in a panel on Tuesday February 3rd. More information on the sessions here.