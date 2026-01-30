Sports AV 2026: BrightLine

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Kathy Katz, Managing Partner at BrightLine

As I contemplate the future of the AV lighting industry, I’m reminded of flexibility’s importance. In our rapidly changing world, flexible responses are critical to economic and creative success. Budgets, installation dates, and project personnel change—as do, disappointingly, energy-efficiency standards. Resources have no regard for political climates, and all that each of us does to improve efficiencies will, at the very least, contribute to what we leave available for the next generation.

In practical applications, the best lighting and control solutions are highly adaptable—changeable, scalable, low voltage, and controllable—through myriad methods, from traditional consoles to playback panels to APPs, accommodating changing users and their level of programming ability. Similarly, if a venue expands or moves, the AV lighting system needs to easily expand or move. Pre-labeled port and cabling systems are available to ensure continuity through changes. Even lighting fixtures themselves should incorporate flexibility through software and hardware with variable-white color, adjustable grip equipment, and a vast range of looks and scenes available through programming.

Ultimately, AV lighting and control should be as simple—and can be as automated—as the sunrise and sunset are. With adequate and reliable lighting for all your corporate communications, the focus can remain on your message to ensure creative and effective meeting results.

And as we continue to collaborate with AI, it will only get easier to provide the best lighting solutions for visual and efficacy optimization—or will it? Like human nature, I find AI’s nature can tend to over complicate. The goal of corporate AV communications should always be clarity, delivered through a behind-the-scenes, highly orchestrated network of AV components that combine into an intuitive system, thereby delivering a safe, comfortable, natural, and future-proofed video environment.