22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

AVT Question: How, if at all has the pandemic shaped your company’s product/service offerings? [October 2021]

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Executive Vice President, 22Miles

The road back to normalcy has a few more twists in it than we may have hoped a few months ago. Many organizations are continuing to prioritize the return to work but are seeking new ways to do so safely. Simultaneously, enterprises are seeing new opportunities to improve their operations through digital transformation with technologies like digital signage and wayfinding, touchless interactivity solutions, and room booking and hotdesking software.

Alongside many of our valued partners—Crestron, Phillips, NEC, and BrightSign—we were proud to share some of our most in-demand technologies at InfoComm. They featured our integrations of our visual communication, 3D wayfinding with hoteling/hotdesking, room booking, and directory experiences. Our solution was on full display throughout the Orange County Convention Center, as we are the content software solution for the venue’s digital signage solution. To help meet the content demands of wayfinding and signage, DSR is a portfolio of ready-built software and service bundles that allow for quick setup and deployment of the most popular digital signage experiences. DSR encompasses entry-level digital and interactive signage software and content management features that are ready-to-customize, ready-to-bundle, and ready-to-deploy.

We’ve worked hard to develop solutions that are not only future-proof, but that also accommodate the return to agile corporate life as we know it today.

