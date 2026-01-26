Sports AV 2026: Full Compass

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Rick Hoefling, Category Manager, Video, Photo, and Conferencing at Full Compass

In higher ed today, AV technology isn’t just supporting instruction; it’s redefining how campuses engage students across academics, athletics, and esports.

In traditional sports venues, immersive AV systems are transforming the experience for athletes and fans alike. High-brightness LED video walls, ultra-short-throw projectors, PTZ cameras, and distributed audio systems power dynamic content—everything from instant replays to real-time stats. These aren’t just game-day upgrades; they’re part of a larger shift toward more connected, engaging environments. Immersive sports simulation is another growing trend, blending projection, sensors, and responsive audio to create virtual athletic practice environments. These systems offer a realistic, data-driven way for athletes to refine their skills without needing a full field or facility.

Whether it’s football or Fortnite, the core question is the same: How do we use AV to create an experience that’s immersive, inclusive, and scalable?" —Rick Hoefling, Category Manager, Video, Photo, and Conferencing at Full Compass

Esports presents a different but equally exciting challenge. Success here hinges on low-latency video, responsive switching, and seamless stream integration. Many schools are designing hybrid spaces that function as both competition stages and broadcast studios—complete with NDI-based camera systems, real-time graphics, and sound-isolated commentary zones. For players, ultra-responsive displays and consistent audio are critical. For spectators, it’s all about capturing the intensity of gameplay and team dynamics through thoughtful production.

The answer lies in smart infrastructure—networked video systems, centralized control, and flexible display tech that adapts as needs change. Schools don’t need to do everything at once, but they do need a roadmap. That means thinking beyond the next season and planning for long-term growth.

As someone who spends every day immersed in campus AV planning, I can say this: The most exciting learning doesn’t just happen in classrooms anymore; it happens where students gather, compete, and connect—and AV is what brings those moments to life.