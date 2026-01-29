Sony Opens 2026 Announcing 18 Displays

To kick off 2026, Sony has announced 18 displays: two new Crystal LED S Series models, and 16 improved BRAVIA Professional Displays in the BZ-P Series.

During an event announcing the displays, Rich Ventura, vice president of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, discussed how the team responded to its customers in a changing industry. "Everyone is asking for thinner displays, they're asking for lighter displays, they're asking for better anti-glare and less reflectivity on large format displays." In short, customers are requesting multiple size options and flexibility. "We're being asked to introduce lower-cost versions of our Crystal LED products with technology that meets the demands of a conference room, as we see transitioning and shifting away from projectors." The Sony team is answering the needs of an evolving industry, and Ventura promised, "there's more to come."

In addition, Sony announced sixteen completely redesigned models of its BRAVIA Professional Displays in the BZ-P Series, comprising the BZ40P flagship models, BZ35P enhanced options, and BZ30P core offerings. Ranging in size from 43 inches to 85 inches and featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare technology, the 4K HDR portfolio is suited for a range of uses in corporate, higher education, retail, and transportation spaces. The BZ-P Series is expected to be available in summer 2026.

Sony's Crystal LED S Series, a Significant Mid-Market Addition to its dvLED Display Family

The Crystal LED S Series, direct-view LED (dvLED) displays are mid-market options providing high visibility even in bright environments thanks to its brightness, accurate natural color reproduction, and low reflection, optimized for a diverse range of uses in corporate settings, educational institutions, and commercial facilities. The two thin new models, the ZRD-S12G and ZRD-S15G feature 800 cd/m2 of maximum brightness and a 1.25 and 1.56 mm pixel pitch, respectively. These scalable displays, planned to be available in late spring 2026, serve as a high-quality, cost-conscious option that addresses the growing needs of customers.

High-Impact Images, Even in Brightly Lit Spaces: Featuring an impressive 800 cd/m2 brightness, the Crystal LED S Series also offers the same Anti-Reflection Surface Technology in Sony’s BH Series of Crystal LED displays. Together, this enables rich image expression and accurate color reproduction, even in ambient light environments or spaces featuring large windows.

Simplified Installation: The S Series’ thin design promotes ease and flexibility in installation. Boasting a slim cabinet with a thickness of approximately 45mm/1.8 inches, representing a 35% reduction in depth, the models streamline installations and are able to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance when combined with appropriate wall mount frames. Additionally, the S Series offers smooth, seamless integration with NovaStar’s flagship high-end COEX series, MX30, and MX40 Pro controllers. By using the NovaStar controller, the distance between cabinets and the controller can be extended up to 100m, which will contribute to installation flexibility.

Engineered for Long-term Use: The new options also contribute to a reduction in ownership costs, resulting from energy-efficient operation – including a cool surface temperature – and low power consumption. Pre-calibrated modules enable precise installation, ease of service for simplified maintenance, and add durability and flexibility. Additionally, the Crystal LED S Series is equipped with surface protection that helps prevent accidental contact and promote longevity.

Flexible Setup: The Crystal LED S Series is a scalable and modular solution that features a bezel-free design to enable the construction of seamless video walls of various sizes and configurations.

Sony Evolves Large Display Lineup with the Launch of the BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Sixteen improved BRAVIA Professional Displays, the BZ-P Series, comprising the BZ40P flagship models, BZ35P enhanced options, and BZ30P core offerings. Ranging in size from 43 inches to 85 inches and featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare technology, the 4K HDR portfolio is suited for a range of uses in corporate, higher education, retail, and transportation spaces. The thinner options offer crisp imagery and exceptional visibility, even in bright environments. With a newly updated design, improved installation flexibility, enhanced operability, mindful sustainability, and lower power consumption, the new lineup incorporates a combination of powerful hardware and software capabilities.

Picture Quality & Visibility: The BZ40P, BZ35P, and BZ30P BRAVIA Professional Displays all feature Sony’s impressive AI-powered XR signal processing for accurately depicting images, text, and details with realism and vibrancy and offer brightness between 400-700 cd/m2. The full BZ-P Series lineup features a standout Deep Black Non-Glare technology, offering a premium 47% or standard 25% anti-glare, which, combined with a wide viewing angle, mitigates glare and reflection, and provides high contrast for a true-to-life picture, even in bright, direct light-filled spaces.

Installation Flexibility: The BZ-P Series of displays are thoughtfully redesigned with installation and integration in mind. The lightweight new lineup’s decreased 1.8-inch depth can support Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance (only BZ-P series models sized from 43 to 65-inches) and features a universal chassis and even, narrow, and uniform bezels with an imbued logo for flawless portrait orientation and videowall setup options. Additionally, new to the BZ-P Series are center Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounting holes that allow for easy installation. The lineup’s 75 and 85-inch models also include in-chassis handles for assistance in transport. Furthermore, when used with Sony’s Device Management Platform (DMP), display provisioning can be done quickly and at scale.

Convenient Usability: Sony’s latest displays have been enhanced to ensure more operational efficiency and compatibility optimized for professional users. The lineup uses a System on a Chip (SoC) architecture that removes the need for an additional set-top box for digital signage and features a new user interface and setup program. Additionally, native integration between the new BZ Series and Sony’s powerful and intuitive Remote Management System (RMS) solutions gives users total control over cloud-based provisioning, control, monitoring and maintenance. Sony also collaborates and conducts compatibility testing with major CMS solution providers worldwide, making it easier than ever to integrate preferred solutions.

Proven Reliability: Sony’s display lineup remains a durable and reliable choice tested to meet exacting demands. Featuring IP5X-compliant dust resistance (BZ40P and BZ35P models only), the BZ-P Series accommodates the demands of use in transportation, retail, and industrial environments, as well as warehouses. Paired with Sony’s standard advanced replacement limited warranty and option for White Glove Service, the company provides comprehensive assistance and maintenance support.

Energy Efficient and Environmentally Conscious: The BZ-P Series offers a substantial reduction in power consumption. The displays’ new high efficiency optical system and XR processor–based AI backlight control deliver up to about 31% lower power consumption than the BZ‑L series (when comparing the FW‑55BZ40L and FW‑55BZ40P). Another important distinction to support energy efficiency on a global scale are the models’ Energy Star and pending EPEAT certifications. The new models increase also the use of SORPLAS, Sony’s unique recycled plastic material, by up to 43 percent to reduce environmental impact and further align with the company’s long-term sustainability goals. Additionally, the display’s usage can be tracked and managed through its internal ECO Dashboard to provide visibility into the impact of using certain settings and help contribute to a reduced total cost of ownership.

The new BZ-P Series complements Sony’s existing lineup of BRAVIA Professional Displays, highlighted by the 98-inch BZ53L Series, 32-inch BZ30J Series, and EZ20L Series.

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is expected to be available in summer 2026.