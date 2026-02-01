Cindy's 13-ish Tips and an Important Bonus While in Barcelona for ISE 2026
Cindy Davis shares her top tips for getting around the ISE 2026 show floor, the weather forecast, great dining spots, her favorite restaurant in Barcelona for paella, and places to visit if you have free time. And congrats to Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, on his win Sunday at the 2026 Australian Open.
Except for last year, I've attended Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona since it moved to the city in 2022. With a few years under my belt, I've learned even more about navigating the show floor and have found more gems to visit around the city.
Below are some bits of information based on my experiences.
ONE
If you're traveling from just about anywhere in North America, you're happy to get out of the frigid weather (and tons of snow) that has gripped us of late. I am not packing a jacket. For the week of ISE, the weather forecast in Barcelona during the day has the temperatures around 60 degrees, give or take. And, I'll take it.
TWO
Download the official show app for ISE 2026. It comes in handy.
THREE
Download and print your badge before you leave. That’s not a tip. You need to print your own badge.
FOUR
Fair warning! Leave your hotel room well ahead of your first meeting. You might be in line for an hour to get into the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue, and they’re expecting an even larger attendance this year. Click here for the location and opening hours.
FIVE
Tip of the day! The layout of the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue is nicely organized but still enormous. Look at the show floorplan and locate the escalators to the second floor. It's not too crowded up there, and people movers can quickly deliver you between most halls.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
SIX
Experience the Show. I mean, throw yourself into the exhibit! Virtual production and AI are on display at many booths (or, as they call them in Europe, stands). Exhibitors go all out to immerse attendees in the experience. What a great industry to be part of!
Now, if you have some free time to explore this wonderful city, here are a few of my favorites.
SEVEN
Paella! I’ve had many paellas in Barcelona, but MANÁ 75, located at Passeig de Joan de Borbó, 101, 08039 Barcelona, is my favorite. The restaurant and family-style paella servings are perfect for dinner with the team.
SEVEN.1
When it comes to paella, everyone has their favorite. My friend and colleague, SCN's content director, Mark J. Pescatore, insists the best paella is at Restaurant Gaudim. On Monday night, I will be experiencing the paella with the Future team. I'll let you know how it is!
EIGHT
Last year, I visited The Fundació Joan Miró. I am a museum-goer and lover of art. I highly recommend taking in this spectacular venue. The grounds, architecture, and museum were unlike any museum I've visited. I just checked out the current exhibits for you, and the same exhibit I saw, MiróMatisse. Beyond the Images, is there until February 9, 2025. Miró and Matisse were contemporaries, and the juxtaposition of their art is beautifully curated. If this piques your interest, and you don't have much time, I'd forego other outings to see this.
NINE
As they say, "When in Barcelona …"
If you only have time to visit one of Antoni Gaudí’s eclectic buildings or installations, for many reasons, I highly recommend Casa Batlló. The amazing architecture and design notwithstanding, Casa Batlló is an AV persons candy store. Augmented reality adds an engaging layer to the tour, artful projections and lighting add intrigue, and you end the tour in The House of Magic, a spectacular immersive experience with LEDs covering every surface.
TEN
La Boqueria Market (Las Ramblas Market) is a feast for the eyes and stomach. I wouldn’t miss this vibrant and bustling experience.
ELEVEN
Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, you might find me at El Quim de La Boqueria, located in Las Ramblas Market. I've always ordered the same thing because I'd be happy if this were my last meal. I'll let the photos tell the story.
TWELVE
If you could only go to one architectural marvel, I’d recommend the Sagrada Família. Skip the line and buy tickets online. At every turn, every detail of the nave, the way the stained-glass paints color on the cement arches, the stairs, absolutely everything about this structure is awe-inspiring. Plan on spending at least a couple of hours, and you’ll still need to return. A fun AV tidbit: the perfectly integrated column speakers are Bose Professional.
THIRTEEN
The Gothic Quarter and just north. Yes, it’s a tourist area, but that’s for good reason. Here you’ll see medieval streets, cool restaurants and shops. Continue walking north; you’ll find the Picasso Museum. It’s small but worth 45 minutes. There are many interesting shops and winding neighborhoods in that area that are worth the stroll.
CELEBRITY WATCH
Could there be an Alcaraz sighting while in Barcelona?!?
Congratulations to this amazing athlete. On February 1, 2026, at just 22 years old, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won the Australian Open, making him the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam. Here he poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the presentation ceremony after his victory in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
BONUS
I'll include this in my list every year. Be aware. I don’t mean to end this on a bummer, but Barcelona earned the top spot from several travel sites as the worst pickpocket location in Europe. A waiter at a restaurant quickly approached me when I placed my phone on the table and told me not ever to let my phone out of my hand. Barcelona is a fantastic city worth exploring. Just be smart.
Have fun at ISE and Barcelona. It's a great show and city!
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.