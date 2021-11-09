We created the AV Technology Thought Leadership Roadmap Series to provide you with updated perspectives from manufacturers and solutions providers within the AV/IT industry.

VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

AVT Question: How, if at all has the pandemic shaped your company’s product/service offerings? [October 2021]

Thought Leader: Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO, VuWall

While certainly not created with a pandemic in mind, the very nature of our AV-over-IP solutions does make them “pandemic-ready” by making it easy for our customers to manage the way visual information is shared across different locations. During the pandemic, our application engineers were able to demonstrate—from their home offices—how easy it is to manage and control multiple video walls across facilities using our TRx platform. To drive home the point, their demos included video walls located in both our Montreal and Germany offices. Similarly, our customers were pleasantly surprised to discover that working remotely didn’t affect their day-to-day operations as much as they anticipated, as they were still able to manage and configure their AV-over-IP infrastructure from home. It became evident that remote access would be an ongoing need, even beyond pandemic times. Based on feedback from our application engineers and our customers working from home, we focused our development over the past 12 months on optimizing the user experience for remote workers, with an improved user interface and additional controls.

The pandemic has reinforced our strategy in developing both unified and interoperable solutions. A single, unified platform is essential for managing a multi-location AV-over-IP network from anywhere. Our TRx software is the only single-platform solution that provides both AV distribution and advanced video wall control. Although TRx is already interoperable with a multitude of products, our roadmap is plotted toward developing an even wider ecosystem of third-party products that can be managed with the platform.

