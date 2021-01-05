Register Today for Vertex 2021

The ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists is set to return on February 25, 2021. Vertex 2021 will reunite Creative Bloq with specialist magazines 3D World and ImagineFX for another extravaganza of industry insight from across the world of digital art.

From video games and VFX, to VR, concept art, real-time creation and more, you can boost your skills with leading industry artists and learn from the world’s best creative studios no matter which area you specialize in.

The virtual Vertex event is set to bring you a plethora of incredible speakers, portfolio reviews, and "Ask The Artist" sessions that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home or studio. There's no need to worry about booking travel, sorting out accommodation, or changing out of your comfy clothes, the fun will come directly to your screen.

The full 2021 agenda is still to be announced, but you can expect masters of 3D art, iconic digital illustrators, VFX legends, pioneers in VR, next-level video game developers, industry veterans, and all manners of out-of-this-world creatives—there is something for every digital art discipline at Vertex 2021.

Fancy learning about the process behind your favorite creative endeavor? Tune into one of the keynote talks. Want to improve your employability and learn from the best? Book a portfolio review with one of the experts. Need to troubleshoot your artistic woes? Join in with one of the "Ask the Artist" sessions.

Tickets are available now for the Feb. 25 event at vertexconf.com for £25 (approximately $34 USD)