ISE 2026 Product Watch: USB-C, HDMI, and More, Oh My!

Kordz to Showcase R.4 48Gbps Rack and Marine Passive HDMI

Kordz will launch the R.4 48Gbps Rack and Marine Passive HDMI Cable. Designed specifically for mission-critical rack and marine applications, this next-generation HDMI cable debuts at booth 2F550. Built as the successor to Kordz’ R.3 18Gbps HDMI Cable, the R.4 has been engineered with key advances in shielding, mechanical stability, cable construction, and safety compliance.

Designed for environments where failure is non-negotiable, the R.4 supports the full 48Gbps data rate, enabling the transmission of uncompressed 8K formats and the complete HDMI 2.1 feature set, including eARC, VRR, and QMS. Each cable is independently performance tested and certified to the DPL Labs Enhanced 48Gbps Reference Standard, verifying reliable interoperability across real-world HDMI systems.

For rack installations, the R.4 features a compact die-cast connector assembly, slimmer cable diameter and 0.3m length increments from 0.3m to 3.0m to support clean dressing, improved airflow and efficient routing in high-density equipment racks. A full metal internal casing combined with a class-leading 95% copper braid shield enhances EMI rejection, helping to maintain signal integrity in electrically noisy environments.

MSolutions to Demonstrate DisplayPort Signal Extension Over USB-C

Magewell will debut their new Pro Convert IP to HDMI multi-format IP decoder at the booth 5E800. The successor to the company's Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decoder, this new device converts up to four IP input streams into a single HDMI output using an integrated multiviewer.

Magewell's Pro Convert product family bridges traditional and IP-based media workflows by seamlessly converting between AV signals and IP sources (including NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2, NDI HX3, and H.264 or H.265 delivered via SRT, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, MPEG-TS, and more). Now, the Pro Convert IP to HDMI is the first in a new generation of products that builds upon the versatility and reliability of earlier Pro Convert models with enhanced decoding capabilities, higher input counts, common form factors, and an improved web user interface. In addition to the wide range of formats that are already supported, Magewell's expanded integration with Zixi now enables users to pull Zixi streams directly into their workflows.

The Pro Convert IP to HDMI is a small, standalone decoder that converts up to four IP streams into a single HDR 10-compatible, QHD (2560x1440) HDMI output. Using the integrated multiviewer, decoded input streams can be displayed in preset single, dual, or quad layouts. The device can decode one input stream up to 2560x1440 at 60 frames per second in single-view mode, or up to four 1080p60 streams in multi-view mode. Video preview is provided via real-time stream or MJPEG thumbnails in the new web GUI.

ProjX360 Makes International Debut in Barcelona

ProjX360 will be introducing its solution to the international market at booth 4L 150. Built by integrators, for integrators, ProjX360 was designed to solve one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: managing complex projects across residential and commercial environments without losing visibility, accountability, or profitability. ProjX360 is structured around the real-world way integrators operate—by location.

ProjX360 supports the complete lifecycle of an integration project, from sales and proposals through project execution, inventory, invoicing, and ongoing service. Key capabilities include: location-based project management, multiple proposals per project, dedicated service work orders, inventory and purchasing tools, flexible proposal builders, and seamless integration with QuickBooks. By keeping all documents, discussions, tasks, invoices, and service history organized under a single location, ProjX360 reduces internal friction, improves team coordination, and delivers a better client experience.

Jetbuilt to Debut Jetbot Drawings Suite

Jetbuilt will unveil the complete Jetbot Drawings suite at booth 5B820. Building on the release of Jetbot Drawings for schematic generation, Jetbuilt will introduce rack elevations and architectural floor plans, introducing all drawing elements within the Jetbuilt environment.

Jetbot Drawings utilizes Jetbot, Jetbuilt’s proprietary AI engine, which is trained on thousands of audiovisual design practices, integration standards and product manuals. The schematics are generated in seconds based on the project’s bill of materials and scope of work, with Jetbot automatically creating logical, standards-based connections between sources, processors, displays, amplifiers and other devices. Designers can manually reposition components, adjust wiring, add equipment or request changes using natural language through the Modify function.

At ISE 2026, Jetbuilt will highlight rack elevations as the next phase of the suite. Elevations will translate the project’s equipment list into organized rack layouts, providing design teams with a clear view of space requirements, ventilation considerations and device sequencing earlier in the project cycle. Jetbot helps integrators identify conflicts, confirm mechanical specifications and plan cable management before installation. Since rack elevations are derived from the same project dataset used for schematics, documentation remains consistent across all deliverables.

D-Tools will be demonstrating an array of major advancements at booth 2J500. Visitors will see a preview of the upcoming release of its System Integrator (SI) version 24 (v24) and will showcase several new enhancements for its award-winning D-Tools Cloud web-based solution.

D-Tools offers a Product Library featuring over 1,800 brands and more than 2 million products with integrator-level pricing. Over the past year, D-Tools has introduced exclusive pricing integrations with leading European distributors, including Habitech, Invision, Pulse Cinemas, Avoke, DbM, ADI-UK, Exertis, AWE, Northamber, Indigo, CAVD, Moss Technical, and Ivory Egg. Additionally, Midwich will soon be onboard. Integrators can now create proposals and place orders in GBP (Pound Sterling).

The innovations in D-Tools SI v24 officially launch in March 2026 and includes: Multi-user project editing; Re-ordering of items in Project Editor; Export of Gantt View to Microsoft Project; and Mobile Install App. The most recent update to D-Tools Cloud includes several major enhancements: D-Tools AI, interconnect diagrams, and a native mobile app.