ISE 2026 Product Watch: LEDs, PTZs Bring Wow Factor to Show Floor

ISE 2026 is just days away. Before you hit the show floor, be sure to add these booths to your must-see list. Some are showcasing the latest in LED technology, while others are introducing new cameras. Take a look at what Sharp, Nanolumens, Alfalite, PTZOptics, and Iris are bringing to Barcelona.

LED on Display

Nanolumens Brings Next-Generation dvLED Innovation to Partner Showcases

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens will showcase the NanoPanel 55 dvLED, the Engage Pro Series, and Aurora Processing across the Legrand AV and Procella Audio BV booths.

At Legrand AV’s stand, 3L500, Nanolumens will showcase the NanoPanel 55 display, a dvLED display designed to deliver the benefits of direct-view LED technology in a standard 55-inch flat panel format. Using virtual Chip-on-Board (COB) technology, the NanoPanel 55 provides Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 within the same footprint and mounting compatibility as traditional LCD and OLED displays. The NanoPanel 55 offers reduced power use, high image calibration, in-field repairability, long lifespan and a zero-bezel design while maintaining the familiarity of conventional commercial displays.

At the Procella Audio BV stand, 2F240, Nanolumens will demonstrate an Engage Pro 0.7 mm display running Aurora Processing. Engage Pro is Nanolumens’ newest cabinet-based display platform. Built on the Engage Series architecture, it uses flip-chip COB MiniLED technology to deliver high contrast performance and reduced surface reflections. The design supports clear reproduction of fine data and visual detail, making it suitable for environments that require precise and legible content.

Sharp Expands dvLED Display Product Line

(Image credit: Sharp)

Sharp will debut the EC Series at its booth. The EC Series dvLED displays expands its E Series category with advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) construction that provides enhanced image quality and greater durability than traditional surface-mounted devices (SMD).

Designed to address increased user expectations for performance and sustainability at a competitive price point, the EC Series features an innovative new cabinet design, which cuts down installation time by as much as 50%. Ideal for retail, education, corporate, and public environments, its COB technology lowers power consumption, up to 60% less than standard SMDs, while reducing long-term energy use and operating costs, without sacrificing brightness.

Available in pixel pitch sizes of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8mm, these new dvLED displays offer significant innovation and added value for organizations looking for robust, energy efficient and high-performance displays. They feature an excellent contrast ratio of up to 10,000:1, so users can present their content with vivid clarity.

Alfalite Celebrates '20 Years Lighting the Future'

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Under the slogan“20 years lighting the future”, Alfalite will feature two adjacent booths in Hall 4 (4Q300 and 4Q400), where it will present both the evolution of its proprietary technology and its application in highly critical professional environments.

Among the highlights at booth 4Q300 is UHD Finepix MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP, Alfalite’s premium solution for ultra-high-resolution fixed installations. Designed for corporate, broadcast, and mission-critical environments, this series delivers advanced color accuracy, high durability and a perfectly uniform visual finish, along with a design that simplifies maintenance and adapts easily to any environment. The booth will also feature Neopix MATIX AlfaCOB, the evolution of Alfalite’s professional rental range, developed for live productions, events and VP XR virtual production applications.

Located opposite the main booth, booth 4Q400 will present an applied demonstration based on UHD Finepix MATIX AlfaCOB, recreating a control room environment focused on defence, security and broadcast monitoring. This space will showcase real-time 3D graphics and secured, encrypted signal workflows, integrated within the Connectivity Ecosystem—a technology alliance formed with companies such as Brainstorm, Domo, Eutelsat, One Way, FOR.A, Dejero, Ontario Solutions and RGB Spectrum. The aim is to demonstrate how Alfalite’s LED technology integrates into complex infrastructures where continuous visualization, redundancy and 24/7 reliability are decisive for accurate decision-making.

WyreStorm to Unveil Smarter, Simpler AV Workflows

(Image credit: WyreStorm)

At booth 3A530, WyreStorm will showcase a new generation of solutions designed to remove friction from video, control, and collaboration, making professional AV systems simpler to deploy, easier to use, and more adaptable to modern hybrid environments.

Along with the new CAM-0402-NDI-BRG, a compact 4K multi-camera video bridge created for organizations that need professional-grade video switching without the complexity typically associated with live production tools, and SYN-CTL-FL10 and SYN-CTL-FL20 Sygma Flow controllers, WyreStorm is debuting the MV-0401-PRO multiview processor. This solution delivers uncompromised 4K visual monitoring for control rooms, LED walls, and presentation spaces. Whether deployed as a standalone unit or integrated into a NetworkHD system, it provides instant access to professional four-input multiview layouts with zero compression, live scaling, and support for custom LED resolutions. This ensures that critical visual information is displayed clearly and reliably, even in the most demanding environments.

PTZs Zoom in on Barcelona

PTZOptics to Showcase the Future of Intelligent Video Integration

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

PTZOptics will showcase a comprehensive lineup of automation-driven PTZ and fixed camera solutions at booth 5K200, demonstrating how visual and audio reasoning helps automate and streamline professional video from conference rooms to industrial manufacturing environments.

The demonstrations include multi-camera setups with voice tracking and Audio-Technica and Sennheiser microphones, courtroom live streaming solutions for public sector applications using BEINCOURT, and industrial manufacturing scenarios featuring the new Move 4K camera paired with Detect-It™ AI software.

Additional zones will focus on wireless live streaming, remote camera management, and other industry-specific workflows designed to help integrators deploy professional video quickly and reliably.

Iris Showcases the Future of PTZ Production

(Image credit: Audinate)

Iris will showcase its transformative technology at booth 4M900. There, guests will see firsthand how Iris enables seamless camera operation, automation, and collaboration, ideal for industries such as corporate AV, education, houses of worship, and live events.

Iris connects PTZ cameras to the cloud, offering centralized control through a browser-based interface that eliminates the need for traditional, hardware-intensive workflows. By integrating AI-powered automation, such as real-time subject tracking, framing, and position presets, Iris reduces the burden of manual camera adjustments. This allows teams to focus on storytelling and delivering polished productions, whether operating on-site or remotely.

Attendees at ISE 2026 will experience live demonstrations of how Iris handles these processes, enabling fewer operators to manage more cameras across diverse production environments. In addition to its AI automation tools, Iris offers physical control capabilities through features like joystick integration, allowing for highly precise camera movements without requiring expensive, proprietary hardware.