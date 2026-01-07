Push Beyond: The AV Industry’s Bold Leap Forward at ISE 2026

As we approach ISE 2026, the AV industry stands on the brink of a transformative era. AV and systems integration are no longer supporting actors in the technology ecosystem; they are central to how organisations communicate, operate, and innovate. This year’s theme, ‘Push Beyond’, reflects both the ambition of our industry and the responsibility we share to think bigger, collaborate globally, and lead change.

From 3–6 February 2026, ISE will once again transform Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via into the global meeting point for the AV and systems integration community. With more than 1,600 exhibitors and 85,000+ unique visitors from 168 countries in 2025, ISE is not simply Europe’s largest AV event; it is the world’s most international and outward-looking platform for our community.

That global perspective is precisely why ISE continues to grow in importance for North American professionals and companies.

A Global Stage for AV Innovation

North America is home to extraordinary innovation, strong brands, and a mature AV market. But one of the most common things I hear from North American attendees is that ISE shows them what’s coming next, and where the market is heading globally.

ISE offers a vantage point that is fundamentally different from regional events. Here, you experience the full international ecosystem in one place: European engineering excellence, Asian manufacturing scale, emerging-market creativity, and North American innovation all side by side. This means exposure to alternative approaches, standards, and business models that can directly inform strategy back home.

For North American manufacturers and solution providers, ISE is also the most efficient gateway to international growth. If your ambitions extend beyond domestic markets, there is no better place to build relationships with EMEA distributors, global integrators, consultants, and enterprise buyers in a single week.

Innovation at Scale

What makes ISE unique is both its size and its breadth. Unified communications, smart buildings, digital signage, professional audio, lighting, broadcast AV, and immersive experiences all coexist under one roof. The scale of live demonstrations and real-world deployments is unmatched, allowing visitors to see technologies working together rather than in isolation.

ISE 2026 builds on this with a series of initiatives designed to go beyond product showcases and focus on the future of the industry itself.

Innovation Park continues to be a launchpad for startups and emerging technologies, offering North American visitors a valuable window into new ideas before they hit mainstream markets. Spark, debuting this year, creates a cross-industry networking environment where creative and technical minds collide.

Our High-End Listening Suites and expanded ISE Sound Experience respond to renewed global interest in premium audio, whilst the ISE Hackathon brings students and young professionals into the heart of the show, tackling real-world challenges in sustainability, cybersecurity, and innovation. These initiatives reflect an industry investing in its future talent and relevance.

Learning Without Borders

Education has always been central to ISE, and 2026 will feature our largest-ever content programme, produced in partnership with AVIXA and CEDIA. From Sol Rashidi’s keynote on the realities of AI to Megatrends sessions on cybersecurity, robotics, smart spaces, and sustainability, the programme reflects the pressures and opportunities AV professionals face worldwide.

For North American attendees, this is a chance to benchmark thinking, share experiences, and take home insights shaped by truly global perspectives, which is something increasingly essential as clients operate across borders.

Beyond the Show Floor

ISE 2026 isn’t just about what happens inside the halls. The Tech Tour Programme, curated with the Catalan Audiovisual Cluster, offers exclusive experiences such as the Casa Batlló Immersive Experience and La Salle Campus Innovation. These tours showcase advanced AV solutions in real-world settings, providing practical inspiration for professionals.

These experiences consistently rank among the most valued elements for international visitors, particularly those traveling from outside of Europe and looking to maximize the return on a long-haul trip.

Join Us and Push Beyond

ISE has become a catalyst for change because it reflects the reality of our industry: global, interconnected, and evolving fast. For North American professionals, attending ISE provides a broader worldview and exposure to ideas that can differentiate you in a competitive market.

For exhibitors, it’s an opportunity to lead on a world stage. For visitors, it’s a chance to learn, collaborate, and push thinking beyond familiar boundaries.

I invite you to join us at ISE 2026 and be part of the global AV community’s bold leap forward. This is your moment to Push Beyond.