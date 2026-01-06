5 Big Stories from CES 2026

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2026 is in full swing in Las Vegas. While Tuesday, January 6, is the official opening day of the show floor, a cadre of journalists from several Future publications started arriving on Sunday for pre-show press briefings and are covering the most important technology trends, innovations, and announcements. Below are a few from Twice, Tom's Guide, SCN, and TechRadar.

(Image credit: John Staley)

At a show where AI will be a large focus of the discussion, LG began its CES 2026 World Premiere press event with a video that declared “The future is Human.” Jae-cheol Lyu, CEO, LG Electronics, took the stage to present an ambitious vision for the future of AI and how it will work to improve our lives across multiple spaces.

Lyu stated that LG asked a simple question two years ago: “What kind of AI do people need?” LG’s answer was Affectionate Intelligence. Now there is a new question: “What if AI could step out of a screen and start working for us in real life?”

Read the full story here.

(Image credit: Brian Janis)

(What do LEGOs have to do with Pro AV installations? Not much, but SCN's Wayne Cavadi is on the ground for his fourth year of CES coverage, and SCN will share some of the fun and insights he's seeing on the show floor.)

The LEGO Group has unveiled its next evolution of its system of play. The LEGO Smart Brick and Smart Minifigures will allow for play in the next dimension, a digital dimension that begins in a galaxy far, far away.

Read the full story here.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At CES 2026, LG is attacking the TV market from all sides. LG’s already announced that it’s upgrading Mini-LED TVs in 2026 with new Micro RGB technology, and now it says that its OLED lineup will once again include a W-Series model for the first time since 2019.

Meet the LG OLED evo W6 — a.k.a. The LG Wallpaper TV.

Read the full story here.

(Image credit: Future)

If you love gadgets, CES 2026 is the place to be to see the hottest new TVs, laptops, AI devices, wearables, and more. The Tom's Guide is here in full force in Las Vegas—going hands-on with the latest gear as we enter Day 2 of the show.

This year's extravaganza is surely going to be one of the most talked-about in recent memory. On the TV front, Micro RGB brings the next generation in amazing color and contrast. But OLED TVs are forging ahead as well, as we're now seeing even brighter panels, as well as an amazingly thin Wallpaper TV from LG.

Read the full story here.

(Image credit: Future/Mark Reinertson)

Bosch “raised the steaks” at its opening press conference on Tuesday morning at CES 2026, with Top Chef All-Star and Food Network Star Marcel Vigneron joining Tanja Rückert, Bosch Board Member, and Paul Thomas, president of Bosch in North America, on stage as they emphasized the company’s commitment to equal strength in both hardware and software.

Bosch noted that while it has long been defined by engineering and manufacturing, software has been a core capability for decades. That foundation has supported the company’s push into the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0, and now underpins its ambitions in artificial intelligence.

Read the full story here.