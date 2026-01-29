ISE Insiders 2026: MSolutions on Pro AV's Building Block—USB-C

ISE 2026 is set to open its doors on Feb. 3 for four days of Pro AV innovation. We continue our ISE 2026 preshow prep today with MSoltuions. These short Q&As talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

Today, Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions, discusses USB-C and modern signal transport.

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Eliran Toren: USB-C will clearly be one of the dominant conversations. Over the last several years, USB-C has evolved from a connector into a complete transmission platform for video, data, power, and control. Today, major manufacturers such as Cisco, Lenovo, and Neat are building DisplayPort Alternate Mode, or DP Alt Mode, directly into their collaboration and computing devices as a way of transmitting DisplayPort signals over USB-C. This is accelerating adoption across enterprise and education environments, and the shift creates both opportunity and responsibility.

MSolutions is focused on enabling DP Alt Mode in a reliable, professional AV context. At ISE, we will showcase solutions like our MS-DPA-CP USB-C extender, which allows DP Alt Mode signals to be extended cleanly and predictably. Our goal is to make it practical for integrators and dependable for fixed installations in meeting and learning spaces.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

ET: We are helping the industry manage the growing complexity of USB-C and modern signal transport. As USB-C becomes central to collaboration spaces, integrators need tools that go beyond basic connectivity and provide real insight into what is happening on the link.

We will emphasize two key areas on our stand. First is enhanced testing and validation through our MS-TestPro platform including the UCT USB test module, which allows professionals to verify USB version, bandwidth, power delivery, and alternate mode functionality with confidence. Second is our expanding portfolio of active cables, extenders, and switching solutions that support HDMI, USB, and USB-C over distance. Together, these solutions are designed to reduce guesswork, shorten installation time, and improve long-term system reliability.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

ET: ISE is unique because it truly brings the entire AV ecosystem together in one place. Unlike shows that focus primarily on either commercial or residential AV, ISE combines both worlds under one roof. It merges what InfoComm and CEDIA represent separately in the U.S. market into a single global event.

The scale is also unmatched. With tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, ISE creates an environment where manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and end users can see how technologies converge across applications. That diversity is incredibly valuable, especially as enterprise, education, and residential technologies increasingly influence one another. For companies like MSolutions, ISE is a platform to have meaningful technical conversations and demonstrate how infrastructure-level innovation supports the future of AV.

SCN: How important is USB-C to modern Pro AV infrastructures?

ET: USB-C is becoming one of the most important building blocks in modern Pro AV infrastructure because it consolidates so many functions into a single interface. Video, data, power delivery, Ethernet, and IP-based communication can all coexist on one cable, dramatically reducing wiring complexity and improving user experience. Compared to older laptops filled with HDMI, VGA, audio, and power connectors, today’s systems are far cleaner and more efficient.

At the same time, USB-C is not simple. Behind the connector are multiple protocols, power profiles, data lanes, and alternate modes that are not always visible to the installer. That complexity makes professional testing essential. Tools like our UCT module for MS-TestPro allow integrators to quickly understand what a cable, device, or system is truly capable of, and what might be limiting performance. USB-C is powerful, but only when it’s properly understood and validated.