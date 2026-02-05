The Technology Behind the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Go ahead and admit it. Whenever you hear mention of the word Olympics, you hear the tympani and cymbal crash in your head before the blaring of horns in John Williams masterpiece of a theme song. That's because no matter where in the world the Olympics are, they games are brought right to you, in your living room thanks to the latest and greatest technology.

[The Future of Sports]

Now, we understand that most of the fits in the new 'Broadcast AV' category that continues to grow as the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV blurs further each year. That said, a lot of people watch the Olympic Games, and that means there is some really interesting stuff behind the scenes.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kick off Friday, Feb. 6-22, and the Paralympics follow on March 6-15. We'll continue to update this running blog as we find out more.

Grass Valley

NBC Sports Selects Grass Valley for Production Infrastructure

NBC Sports has selected Grass Valley to provide advanced infrastructure, routing, orchestration, and frame rate conversion solutions for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics. NBC Sports will utilize Grass Valley to deliver advanced signal conversion, routing, and orchestration technologies for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. These solutions will be deployed onsite in Italy, at NBC Sports’ facilities in Stamford, CT, and 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

Planar

Planar to Provide LED Video Walls for the Winter Olympic Games

NBC Sports will utilize Planar to deliver fine pixel pitch LED video wall technology for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED video walls in a 1.2mm pixel pitch will cover architectural archways and windows within Studio A and Studio B in Milan helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“We’re proud to return as an LED video wall provider for the world’s most prestigious sporting event, powering NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with leading-edge LED video walls that deliver stunning visuals,” said Tom Petershack, general manager of media and special projects at Planar. “Our displays are built to elevate the broadcast environment, enabling storytelling that connects with audiences in meaningful ways. We’re honored to once again support NBC Sports with technology that broadcasters trust—helping ensure that viewers at home feel the same energy, excitement and immersion that comes alive inside the studios in Italy.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canon

Canon to Provide Broadcast Lenses for Winter Games Production

NBC Sports will utilize Canon to deliver 115 Canon UHD broadcast lenses for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Canon will also send support staff, with four service and support members onsite in Italy, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching its coverage of the Games in the United States.

Canon has worked with NBC Sports for 35 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

“We are immensely honored that NBC Sports has once again selected our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions and chosen us as their dedicated broadcast lens provider for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics,” said Sammy Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A.

Chyron

Chyron to Provide Graphics, Virtual Sets for Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC Sports will utilize Chyron PRIME CG to produce live broadcast graphics to display names, athlete information, scores, statistics, leaderboards, headshots, and more for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The full spectrum of design and data integration features in these Chyron technologies will be utilized, along with highly customizable playout Control Panels, enabling operators to display graphics and information quickly, accurately and on-brand throughout the Games in northern Italy, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

Chyron has worked with NBC Sports for over 20 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events throughout the world.

“NBC Sports is not just a customer for us, but a strategic partnership that drives innovation,” said Chyron CEO, Mike Truex, “and we are always excited to see those innovations driving content that delights the whole world at major events like the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.”

Ross Video

Ross to Deploy Virtual Reality Technology

NBC Sports will utilize Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery RSVP to deliver virtual and augmented reality in its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Rocket Surgery will showcase the combined creative strength of Ross Video, with on-site teams in Milan, Cortina, and Stamford, and deep collaboration with spidercam, helping NBC Sports bring the excitement of the Games in Italy back to viewers in the United States.

Ross Video’s RSVP has worked with NBC Sports for 10 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics . “We’re thrilled to partner with NBC Sports for the Winter Games and to showcase the combined strength of Rocket Surgery and Spidercam," said Jim Doyle, vice president of creative services, Ross Video - Rocket Surgery. "With teams in Italy and Stamford, we’re ready to deliver next-level AR experiences to audiences everywhere."