ISE 2026 Product Watch: Pro AV Standards Are Set to Take over Barcelona

Is 2026 the year we find one standard to rule them all? Judging by what is being prepared for the show floor, the answer is a resounding no. There will be plenty of Pro AV standards and solutions on display from AV over IP, to IPMX, to HDBaseT.

Before you head to Fira de Barcelona for ISE 2026 on Feb. 3-6, take a look at some products you won't want to miss below.

AIMS to Officially Launch IPMX as a Fully Developed Standard

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will mark a major milestone for Pro AV over IP at ISE 2026 with the official launch of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) as a fully developed, certifiable standard. ISE 2026 will be the first major industry event to showcase formally certified IPMX products. In booth 5K880, AIMS will highlight the first wave of IPMX-compliant products, which successfully completed formal certification during the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

To complement the certified products on display at ISE 2026, AIMS will present a live IPMX demo in its booth, focusing on real-world IPMX deployments and practical implementation. The demonstration will highlight the ease of deploying and operating IPMX-based systems, showing how the standard is ready for use in Pro AV environments today. Attendees will also be able to get a preview of the latest IPMX training initiatives that are in development for 2026 and beyond.

IPMX will also be featured in several partner kiosks within the AIMS booth. In these kiosks, member companies Packet Storm, Providius, Evertz, MegaPixel, and Meinberg will demonstrate IPMX-based systems across a wide range of real-world scenarios, including interoperability with SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, JPEG XS, Dante, and more.

Just Add Power Brings Innovative AV over-IP Solutions to Barcelona

Just Add Power will offer an exclusive preview of its latest AV over IP advancements that unlock possibilities for designers, operators, and installers at booth 2Q600. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of Just Add Power’s new MC-TX1-RACK Rackmount MaxColor Encoder as well as the MC-USB device for keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) control, and the MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Encoder for dynamic display layouts and multiscreen scenarios.

The new MC-TX1-RACK encoder combines three MC-TX1 MaxColor 4K60 4:4:4 HDMI encoders into a single rackmount chassis, streamlining cable management, reducing clutter, and significantly speeding up installation for both compact and large-scale AV over IP systems. The MaxColor USB 2.0 over IP device (MC-USB) represents a significant leap forward in integrated system control by enabling flexible access and robust control over distant computers, ensuring efficiency and security in 4K60 UltraHD environments. The MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Encoder combines Just Add Power's MaxColor technology, 4K network video tiler, and Warp Engine technology into a single, powerful device.

Kiloview to Advance Its Integrated AV-over-IP Ecosystem from Connection to Transmission

Kiloview will highlight the continued evolution of its complete, lightweight, and fully integrated AV over IP ecosystem at booth 4M800. Covering connection, control, management, and transmission, Kiloview’s solutions are designed to simplify complex IP workflows and deliver a more unified, reliable, and scalable experience for professional AV users.

At ISE 2026, Kiloview will present its next-generation IP media management solution, designed to simplify, visualize, and optimize AV over IP workflows, making complex systems more reliable and visible. Serving as the foundation of Kiloview's ecosystem, this system can instantly visualize the entire network, monitor device status in real time, and provide intelligent diagnostic alerts to ensure flawless operation. Media routing is seamless and low latency with priority handling for critical streams such as NDI.

At the heart of the ecosystem is a compact plug-and-play platform that unifies device management and streamlines multi-channel wireless bonding reception. Integrating with Kiloview’s P-series wireless bonding encoders, the system supports multi-channel reception with synchronized outputs and monitoring through Kiloview's latest IP management solution. Supporting NDI, SRT, RTMP, and HLS protocols, allows flexible IP format conversion and local recording and multiview monitoring.

The Cradle Series RF02 further completes Kiloview’s ecosystem by providing modular encoding, decoding, media gateway card and software-ready computer card with unlimited expansion capabilities. The FXC-A8800 Compute Card brings powerful capabilities for audio/video mixing, switching, graphics processing, and software-defined workflows, allowing for efficient handling of complex production tasks. Together with other expansion cards, the RF02 provides complete end-to-end AV workflow support, covering encoding, decoding, transcoding, multiviewing, routing and more.

PlexusAV to Showcase New HDBaseT 3.0 Solution

PlexusAV is launching its first HDBaseT solutions: the P-AVN-3-HDBT IPMX Gateway Transceiver and P-AVN-WP301H HDBaseT 3.0 Wall Plate , available in both U.S. and EU/UK-W form factors.

The P-AVN-3-HDBT is a high-performance transceiver capable of both encoding and decoding video, built on IPMX open standards for flexible deployment in modern AV networks. It extends HDMI and USB-C signals from the wall plate using proven HDBaseT 3.0 technology and delivers 4K60 performance using JPEG-XS, H.264, and H.265 codecs for high-quality, ultra-low-latency video transport across a range of professional applications.

The P-AVN-WP301H HDBaseT Wall Plate, available in black or white and in US Decora Style designs and EU/UK model/designs, provides a simple and intuitive AV experience with dual HDMI and USB-C inputs, auto-switching, and up to 60W USB-C charging when powered. Built on HDBaseT 3.0, it delivers uncompressed, zero-latency 4K60 video from in-room devices to the P-AVN-3-HDBT or other compatible HDBaseT 3.0 receivers. Its single-cable connection simplifies installation while supporting BYOD workflows across classrooms, meeting rooms, training spaces, hospitality venues, and government environments.

SDVoE Alliance to Highlight Power of 10 in Collaboration With IDK Corporation and Aurora Multimedia

The SDVoE Alliance will present live demonstrations at ISE 2026 in collaboration with SDVoE Alliance members IDK Corporation and Aurora Multimedia. The demonstrations, hosted in the SDVoE Alliance booth, will show the Power of 10 in action across conference rooms and judicial applications.

IDK Corporation will demonstrate its USB Neo Series, including the NJR-L21UC-T encoder and NJR-L31UC-R decoder, designed to support modern conference room workflows. The USB Neo Series transports video and USB peripherals between devices, supporting BYOD/M, auto-switching and call status awareness to maintain the correct host device during a call. By leveraging SDVoE technology for point-to-point or AV-over-IP deployments alongside UEX capabilities, the USB Neo Series offers a flexible, scalable and plug-and-play approach for conference room environments.

Aurora Multimedia will present a judicial and government-focused demonstration featuring the SmartSpeak desktop beam-forming microphone with a 6-inch touch controller and USB-C and HDMI ports. Aurora Multimedia's device supports bidirectional SDVoE transmission, enabling simultaneous encoding and decoding over a single 10G connection. The demonstration will illustrate how SDVoE-enabled desktop stations can streamline AV workflows in courtrooms, counsel chambers and congressional halls.

The Alliance will also debut FlexLinQ, what it is dubbing the 'future of AV over IP.' For integrators, it removes many of the traditional constraints associated with network readiness while working seamlessly on existing infrastructure—from Cat5e to Cat6A and beyond, FlexLinQ automatically adjusts to the infrastructure that exists on site, eliminating the need for manual bandwidth planning. Find out more at booth 5E900.