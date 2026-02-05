Winners Announced for Best of Show at ISE 2026 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and they always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

This year, AV Technology received more entries than ever before!

We want to congratulate the ISE 2026 Best of Show winners for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Digital Signage and Tech & Learning.

Stay tuned for comments from the judges.

ISE 2026 Best of Show, AV Technology

7thSense | 7thSense S-Series

Absen | JP Series

Adamson | MS8.2 Network Switch

AIMS | AIMS IPMX

Ampetronic | Listen Technologies | ListenWIFI 3.5

Analog Way | Analog Way Aquilon Cmini

ANTTO | ANTTO A300 PRO

Appotronics | Appotronics Quasar Full-Color Laser Searchlight

Aurora Multimedia | SmartSpeak RXT-6DV-10G

Barco | Barco ClickShare Hub

BOE MLED Technology | COG P0.9 Ultra Slim HDR Micro LED Display

Bose Professional | DesignMax Luna

BZBGEAR | BG-AIR4KAST-PRO

clear-com | Helixnet Four Channel Beltpack

Cobalt Digital | ARIA Audio Monitor

CODA Audio International | CODA Audio

Crestron Electronics | Automate VX with AutoMeasure

Crestron Electronics | Crestron Collab Compute

Crestron Electronics | Crestron 1 Beyond i12D Camera

DiGiCo UK | DiGiCo Quantum112

Digital Signal AV | Digital Signal AV

Disguise | Disguise GX 3+

DTEN | DTEN D7X AI

Dynacord | Dynacord V Series Zone Audio Platform

Ecler PROAUDIO | EclerPLEX

Emergent Solutions | Pulsar VS

ENCO | ENCO enTranslate Mobile Multilingual Platform

EnGenius | EnGenius EVS1004D

EvertzAV | MMA-25G

Grass Valley | Grass Valley - LDX 180

Haivision | Haivision Command 360

Hero AV | SoundCoreHero

HP | HP Poly Mission Series headsets

igus | e-spool microphone

Ikan International | LBX16-POE

Ikan International | LCX10-PoE

INOGENI | INOGENI U-BRIDGE USB-C DUO

Jabra | Jabra PanaCast Room Kit Multi

K-array | Dragon by K-ARRAY

Lightware | Taurus TPN - TPN MMU

Lightware | GEMINI GVN

Martin Professional | Martin MAC Encore Two

MAXHUB | MAXHUB XBar W70 Kit

Media Resources | TruVIEW Transit LED Kiosk

MMG Events | MMG Axis

MSolutions | MS-DPA-CP

NETGEAR AV | NETGEAR M4350-16C (CSM4316)

NetSpeek | Lena

Noro | Noro Portal

Odiho | Odiho Sound In Silence

Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 5 Pro

Panasonic | Panasonic PT-HTQ20 Projector

PEERLESS-AV | Refinio Media Wall

pivot | Proactive AV Lifecycle Management

Powersoft | SpeakerMATE

ProDVX Europe | ProDVX PUKK Workspace

PTZOptics | SimplTrack3

Ross Video | Quorum

Samsung Electronics | Samsung Spatial Signage

Samsung Electronics | The Frame for Hotel

Sennheiser | Sennheiser DeviceHub

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology | Solidcom H1 Wireless Intercom System

SHOKZ | SHOKZ

Shure | Shure IntelliMix Bar Pro

Smart Monkeys | ISAAC Platform

SMART Technologies | The SMART Board T Pro Series

Sony | Sony x Ameria Touchfree 3D with SRD

Stage Precision | SP Grid

Symetrix | Cognio

SZ Tenveo Video Technology | Tenveo X60

Telycam | Mix One

Trak-Kit LLC | Trak-kit Multi Panel System

Utelogy Corporation | Utelogy - Config in the Cloud

Vari-Lite | Vari-Lite VLHive 151 Digital FX

Verge Aero | Verge Aero’s AI-Powered Drone Show Technology

ViewSonic | LDM Series

WolfVision | WolfVision Cynap Pure

XTEN-AV | XAVIA by XTEN-AV

ISE 2026 Best of Show, Digital Signage

Agile Display Solutions | 75” ePaper Cassette

AOTO USA | AOTO ADS Series

Appspace | Appspace for Intelligent Workplace Navigation

Avocor | Avocor B Series

BenQ | BenQ SH04 Pantone Validated Pro Signage

IAdea | High-Performance Kiosk Processor and 4K Media Player XMP-8552

Korbyt | Korbyt 5CAI Agent Suite

Media Resources | eQVISION

Navori | Composable Digital Signage Platform

OptiSigns | OptiDev

Ross Video | Vertex

Samsung Electronics | Samsung Spatial Signage

Vectorworks | Vectorworks 2026: LED Video Wall Tool

ViewSonic | CDE31-1C Series

ISE 2026 Best of Show, Tech&Learning

Epiphan Video | Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera

Huacan | Pedagogy Touch AV Podium

Qingdao Hisense Commercial Display | GoBoard Pro Live

Samsung Electronics | Samsung WAFX-P series with Samsung AI Assistant App

SMART Technologies | The SMART Board GX Plus

ViewSonic | LDS 138-151

Zanus AI | Zanus AI