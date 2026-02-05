Winners Announced for Best of Show at ISE 2026 for AV Technology
Winners of the Best of Show at ISE 2026 for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech & Learning have been announced.
Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and they always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
This year, AV Technology received more entries than ever before!
We want to congratulate the ISE 2026 Best of Show winners for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Digital Signage and Tech & Learning.
Stay tuned for comments from the judges.
ISE 2026 Best of Show, AV Technology
7thSense | 7thSense S-Series
Absen | JP Series
Adamson | MS8.2 Network Switch
AIMS | AIMS IPMX
Ampetronic | Listen Technologies | ListenWIFI 3.5
Analog Way | Analog Way Aquilon Cmini
ANTTO | ANTTO A300 PRO
Appotronics | Appotronics Quasar Full-Color Laser Searchlight
Aurora Multimedia | SmartSpeak RXT-6DV-10G
Barco | Barco ClickShare Hub
BOE MLED Technology | COG P0.9 Ultra Slim HDR Micro LED Display
Bose Professional | DesignMax Luna
BZBGEAR | BG-AIR4KAST-PRO
clear-com | Helixnet Four Channel Beltpack
Cobalt Digital | ARIA Audio Monitor
CODA Audio International | CODA Audio
Crestron Electronics | Automate VX with AutoMeasure
Crestron Electronics | Crestron Collab Compute
Crestron Electronics | Crestron 1 Beyond i12D Camera
DiGiCo UK | DiGiCo Quantum112
Digital Signal AV | Digital Signal AV
Disguise | Disguise GX 3+
DTEN | DTEN D7X AI
Dynacord | Dynacord V Series Zone Audio Platform
Ecler PROAUDIO | EclerPLEX
Emergent Solutions | Pulsar VS
ENCO | ENCO enTranslate Mobile Multilingual Platform
EnGenius | EnGenius EVS1004D
EvertzAV | MMA-25G
Grass Valley | Grass Valley - LDX 180
Haivision | Haivision Command 360
Hero AV | SoundCoreHero
HP | HP Poly Mission Series headsets
igus | e-spool microphone
Ikan International | LBX16-POE
Ikan International | LCX10-PoE
INOGENI | INOGENI U-BRIDGE USB-C DUO
Jabra | Jabra PanaCast Room Kit Multi
K-array | Dragon by K-ARRAY
Lightware | Taurus TPN - TPN MMU
Lightware | GEMINI GVN
Martin Professional | Martin MAC Encore Two
MAXHUB | MAXHUB XBar W70 Kit
Media Resources | TruVIEW Transit LED Kiosk
MMG Events | MMG Axis
MSolutions | MS-DPA-CP
NETGEAR AV | NETGEAR M4350-16C (CSM4316)
NetSpeek | Lena
Noro | Noro Portal
Odiho | Odiho Sound In Silence
Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 5 Pro
Panasonic | Panasonic PT-HTQ20 Projector
PEERLESS-AV | Refinio Media Wall
pivot | Proactive AV Lifecycle Management
Powersoft | SpeakerMATE
ProDVX Europe | ProDVX PUKK Workspace
PTZOptics | SimplTrack3
Ross Video | Quorum
Samsung Electronics | Samsung Spatial Signage
Samsung Electronics | The Frame for Hotel
Sennheiser | Sennheiser DeviceHub
Shenzhen Hollyland Technology | Solidcom H1 Wireless Intercom System
SHOKZ | SHOKZ
Shure | Shure IntelliMix Bar Pro
Smart Monkeys | ISAAC Platform
SMART Technologies | The SMART Board T Pro Series
Sony | Sony x Ameria Touchfree 3D with SRD
Stage Precision | SP Grid
Symetrix | Cognio
SZ Tenveo Video Technology | Tenveo X60
Telycam | Mix One
Trak-Kit LLC | Trak-kit Multi Panel System
Utelogy Corporation | Utelogy - Config in the Cloud
Vari-Lite | Vari-Lite VLHive 151 Digital FX
Verge Aero | Verge Aero’s AI-Powered Drone Show Technology
ViewSonic | LDM Series
WolfVision | WolfVision Cynap Pure
XTEN-AV | XAVIA by XTEN-AV
ISE 2026 Best of Show, Digital Signage
Agile Display Solutions | 75” ePaper Cassette
AOTO USA | AOTO ADS Series
Appspace | Appspace for Intelligent Workplace Navigation
Avocor | Avocor B Series
BenQ | BenQ SH04 Pantone Validated Pro Signage
IAdea | High-Performance Kiosk Processor and 4K Media Player XMP-8552
Korbyt | Korbyt 5CAI Agent Suite
Media Resources | eQVISION
Navori | Composable Digital Signage Platform
OptiSigns | OptiDev
Ross Video | Vertex
Samsung Electronics | Samsung Spatial Signage
Vectorworks | Vectorworks 2026: LED Video Wall Tool
ViewSonic | CDE31-1C Series
ISE 2026 Best of Show, Tech&Learning
Epiphan Video | Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera
Huacan | Pedagogy Touch AV Podium
Qingdao Hisense Commercial Display | GoBoard Pro Live
Samsung Electronics | Samsung WAFX-P series with Samsung AI Assistant App
SMART Technologies | The SMART Board GX Plus
ViewSonic | LDS 138-151
Zanus AI | Zanus AI
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.