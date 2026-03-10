Renkus-Heinz Releases Symetrix Third-Party Plug-In

Renkus-Heinz has released its Symetrix third-party control plug-in enabling seamless integration of Renkus-Heinz products within the Symetrix control environment. This plug-in allows integrators and system designers to centrally manage key loudspeaker functions, including DSP parameters, input routing, preset recall, and device telemetry, all directly from Symetrix platforms.

The plug-in simplifies the setup and operation of Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker systems by consolidating control in a single environment. This integration reduces operational complexity, streamlines system configuration, and enhances consistency—particularly in large-scale installations. It also improves efficiency by enabling faster setup and more effective troubleshooting.

The Symetrix plug-in provides a more cohesive and intuitive approach to managing complex AV systems. With centralized control, monitoring, and preset handling, the plug-in ensures smooth operation and reliable performance across Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker systems. In large venues such as concert halls, sports stadiums, and theaters, the plug-in allows integrators to control all loudspeakers from a single platform, ensuring consistency across the space and reduced setup time between shows.

In houses of worship, the plug-in simplifies system management by allowing staff to easily recall presets, reducing workload and delivering excellent quality for both spoken word and music.

For added peace of mind, the plug-in modules are backed by Control Concepts’ official Supported Product Program, assuring integrators that all API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by Control Concepts. Their in-depth product knowledge also ensures responsive support and quick issue resolution.