Renkus-Heinz Releases Symetrix Third-Party Plug-In

News
By ( AV Network ) published

Plug-in allows integrators and system designers to centrally manage key loudspeaker functions.

The Renkus-Heinz new plug-in on a laptop screen.
(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Renkus-Heinz has released its Symetrix third-party control plug-in enabling seamless integration of Renkus-Heinz products within the Symetrix control environment. This plug-in allows integrators and system designers to centrally manage key loudspeaker functions, including DSP parameters, input routing, preset recall, and device telemetry, all directly from Symetrix platforms.

[Where Have All the Frequencies Gone?]

The plug-in simplifies the setup and operation of Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker systems by consolidating control in a single environment. This integration reduces operational complexity, streamlines system configuration, and enhances consistency—particularly in large-scale installations. It also improves efficiency by enabling faster setup and more effective troubleshooting.

Article continues below

The Symetrix plug-in provides a more cohesive and intuitive approach to managing complex AV systems. With centralized control, monitoring, and preset handling, the plug-in ensures smooth operation and reliable performance across Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker systems. In large venues such as concert halls, sports stadiums, and theaters, the plug-in allows integrators to control all loudspeakers from a single platform, ensuring consistency across the space and reduced setup time between shows.

In houses of worship, the plug-in simplifies system management by allowing staff to easily recall presets, reducing workload and delivering excellent quality for both spoken word and music.

For added peace of mind, the plug-in modules are backed by Control Concepts’ official Supported Product Program, assuring integrators that all API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by Control Concepts. Their in-depth product knowledge also ensures responsive support and quick issue resolution.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.