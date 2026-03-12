Roadmap 2026: Cobalt Digital

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Suzana Brady, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Cobalt Digital

As 2026 unfolds, Cobalt Digital is guided by a recurring customer demand that drives the Company’s philosophy and directs our product roadmap: do more with less. We answer that challenge by bringing solutions to market that embrace open standards, reflect technical innovation, and respect economic reality. These days, customers are looking at the bottom line a lot closer, and the vendor that can provide features, quality, and support at the lowest cost will win. Our R&D remains one step ahead—consistently evaluating new technologies and options to deliver compelling products at competitive pricing.

Nowhere is that philosophy more evident than in the company’s initiative to integrate IPMX support into a broad cross-section of products.

Cobalt views IPMX as a turning point. Essentially, IPMX is SMPTE ST 2110 with a more accessible, plug-and-play framework that removes much of the complexity, personnel requirements, and cost that have historically slowed IP adoption. It provides an open environment for audio/video distribution, without locking the customer into a rigid, vendor-proprietary solution. For Cobalt, supporting IPMX reflects our belief that interoperability and openness are essential for sustainable growth across both broadcast and Pro AV markets.

This philosophy extends to support of advanced transport protocols such as RIST, which provides high security and low latency. RIST allows the reliable transmission of high-quality live material required for remote production, enabling organizations to do more with fewer resources while maximizing utilization of people and equipment.

Cobalt’s approach recognizes that customers face increasing pressure to balance performance, cost, and operational simplicity. Looking ahead, Cobalt will continue to invest in IPMX-capable platforms and flexible architectures, giving customers the tools to meet today’s evolving technology landscape while preparing them for whatever tomorrow’s workflows demand.