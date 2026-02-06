ISE 2026 By the Numbers: Records Set Once Again in Barcelona

ISE 2025 saw records fall as the show welcomed more than 85,000 visitors from 168 countries. ISE 2026 saw that number and, for the third year in a row, surpassed it.

There were 92,170 unique visitors, the highest number of attendees at ISE in the history of the event. That is up from last year's record of 85,351 which broke the 2024 record of 73,891 unique visitors. Wednesday set the single-day record with 64,198 unique visitors, the total attendance at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam.

ISE 2026 also had more exhibitors. Last year's show saw 97 more exhibitors from 2024, and that trend continued this year, as there were more than 1,750 exhibitors, up from 1,605 a year ago. Exhibitors aren't the only thing expanding. The show floor was larger, spanning 1,087,155 square feet (101,000 square meters), up from 92,000 square meters (990,279 square feet) in 2025.

"As ISE 2026 comes to a close, I’m truly inspired by the passion and strength of our community," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "Over four extraordinary days, we celebrated groundbreaking technology, ignited bold ideas, forged lasting connections, and set new benchmarks for our industry. What excites me most is the creativity, energy, and diversity of our exhibitors and partners, and the unwavering dedication of the ISE team that makes it all possible."

Dive into more detail with Blackman and a little assistance from his robotic friend.

More to Know from ISE

At ISE 2026, Spark debuted as a show of unity for creativity and technology, a new initiative driving innovation and knowledge sharing across the creative industries. The new event format brought together the creators of tomorrow, uniting the brightest minds from broadcast, live events, marketing, design, and gaming into one immersive experience. Spark served as a hub for creative professionals, technologists, and decision-makers to connect, share ideas, and explore the future of creativity. With an outstanding line-up of partners and speakers, Spark 2026 showcased how technology transformed the audience experience, on screen, in physical spaces, and live, and demonstrated how innovation and collaboration are shaping the next generation of creative work.

In another first, ISE announced the ISE Foundation, an initiative spearheaded by ISE, and backed by co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA, with support from the City of Barcelona and the Government of Catalonia. The ISE Foundation aims to empower the AV and systems integration community, with an emphasis on teamwork, innovation, and lasting impact under the tagline "Powering On, Together”. The foundation launched at a press conference, with distinguished speakers David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA; Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA; Raquel Gil, deputy mayor of Barcelona; and Miquel Sàmper, minister for business and labor, Government of Catalonia.

The keynote sessions at ISE 2026, delivered by Matt Clark and Sol Rashidi, electrified the event, drawing full-capacity audiences. Clark took attendees “Behind the Façade: Building a Performance-led Mapping at Casa Batlló, from Concept to Implementation,” revealing the creative and technical mastery behind the mapping at one of Barcelona’s most iconic landmarks. Rashidi’s “The AI Reality Check: What It Takes to Scale and the Future of Leadership” offered a compelling look at how AI is reshaping industries and the leadership needed to navigate this transformation. Together, their presentations showcased ISE as the ultimate stage for innovation, creativity, and forward-thinking industry leadership.