On the Ground in Barcelona: SCN's Interview with Mike Blackman

ISE 2026 is in full swing. Top trends are dominating the show floor while old connections are being renewed, and newer connections are being made. It has been a crowded show, but SCN Hall of Famer, Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), took time to catch up with SCN's Mark J. Pescatore.

The two talk how the show is growing in attendance (in both visitors and exhibitors), why cybersecurity is a trend to keep eyes on in today's digital world, and of course, AI.

