On the Ground in Barcelona: SCN's Interview with Mike Blackman
ISE's managing director talks the shows growing attendance, cybersecurity, and AI.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
ISE 2026 is in full swing. Top trends are dominating the show floor while old connections are being renewed, and newer connections are being made. It has been a crowded show, but SCN Hall of Famer, Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), took time to catch up with SCN's Mark J. Pescatore.
The two talk how the show is growing in attendance (in both visitors and exhibitors), why cybersecurity is a trend to keep eyes on in today's digital world, and of course, AI.
Go ahead and watch below, and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube page for all of our videos.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.
- Mark J. PescatoreContent Director