ISE Insiders 2026: 1 SOUND and the Psychology and Quantitative Effects of Audio

Buckle up; Pro AV's global showcase is coming Feb. 3-6 when ISE 2026 opens its doors at Fira de Barcelona. Here is a crash course on what to expect. SCN went right to the source and conducted a series of short Q&As to talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

[SCN's ISE Insiders 2026]

Today, Julia Mannarino, director of creative and marketing, 1 SOUND, discusses how the right audio can shape a guests experience.

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Julia Mannarino: It is hard to say! ISE is the first big show of the year, where we see the newest products that possibly result in setting the trend for the start of the year.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JM: Our main focus this year is to meet system integrators and audio enthusiasts, and talk audio design. Our goal this year is to demonstrate most of the loudspeaker series in our catalog to showcase the unique behaviors in each series and why/how they are valuable in various applications. We are launching our new Panorama 65, a premium self-contained loudspeaker system that delivers a full range, analog stereo sound field from a single enclosure, and the Sona high-fidelity architectural point source. Both loudspeakers are unique amongst pro-audio loudspeakers, so we are excited to discuss how this helps in indoor and outdoor distributed audio systems.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

JM: ISE is an incredible tradeshow as it really is a global event. It is amazing to see brands that find their home all around the world and have everyone in one place to see the latest tools in the AV industry firsthand. ISE provides a meeting place to foster relationships in the industry and learn from others, either directly in your field or in an adjacent field. The beautiful thing about getting to walk the show is the inherent inspiration you leave with; that you bring back to your work and your role that helps drive this living industry.

SCN: How important is attention to audio design becoming to the restaurant industry?

JM: At 1 SOUND, we have been studying the psychology and quantitative effects involving audio in restaurant and hospitality environments since our inception. Audio design in a restaurant influences people's behavior, so we have conversations with our partners all the time to recognize the audio designer’s responsibility of intentional design for the end-goal of the project. For example, is it a fast-food restaurant or a fine-dining restaurant, is the goal for people to get in and out or to stay longer and order more cocktails? We have a few studies that showcase the difference that businesses see when they choose to invest in a highly intelligible system, which is what 1 SOUND’s loudspeakers promote, and how this has proven in increased sales and profit for businesses.