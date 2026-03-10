Roadmap 2026: Hall Research

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research

As Hall Research enters 2026, our focus is clear: build deliberately, execute with discipline, and deliver long-term value to our customers and partners. Following the integration of Hall Technologies and Atlona, the past year was about alignment and foundation. The year ahead is about momentum.

Our roadmap for 2026 is not just a list of products; it reflects how we think about the market and our role in it. We believe innovation must be practical, reliable, and market-ready. That means fewer distractions, sharper focus, and products that solve real problems in real-world deployments. Across Pro AV, AVoIP, medical, and enterprise solutions, our emphasis is on quality, interoperability, and long-term support—not speed for speed’s sake.

Equally important is how we operate as a company. In 2026, Hall Research is doubling down on clarity and accountability. We are strengthening our partnerships, improving how we communicate product changes, and ensuring that what we bring to market is fully supported by documentation, training, and supply chain readiness. Trust is earned through consistency, and that principle guides every decision we make.

Culturally, we are building a team that values ownership, collaboration, and respect for the craft. We believe the best results come from people who are empowered, aligned, and focused on execution.

2026 is about doing fewer things better—with intention, transparency, and a long-term view. We are excited about where we are headed and grateful to our customers, partners, and employees who are building the future of Hall Research with us.