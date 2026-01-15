ISE 2026 Product Watch: Products for Production Converge on the Show Floor

ISE 2026 is coming, set to open its doors on Feb. 3 at Fira de Barcelona. To prepare you for the show, SCN is bringing you product showcases, featuring solutions to see on the show floor.

[ISE Insiders 2026: Blackmagic Design Dishes on Convergence, AVoIP, and SMPTE ST-2110 Standards]

Today, we take a look at the world of Pro AV and broadcast convergence with solutions from Telycam, Marshall, Follow-Me, Ross Video, MultiDyne, and Arkona for broadcast, live-events, and more, as well as a look at what AVIXA TV will be up to on the show floor.

Hybrid Broadcast Production Will Drive the AVIXA TV Studio at ISE 2026

(Image credit: AVIXA)

The AVIXA TV Studio will showcase the latest broadcast AV solutions with livestreaming, podcast recordings, and hands-on demos. Using on-premises and cloud-based technologies, the studio provides a local control room at the show, and for the first time, remote camera switching from Ross Video’s North America office.

AVIXA TV demonstrates the possibilities for storytelling, virtual production, and collaboration within a high-end production environment. At ISE, the AVIXA TV Studio is bringing this award-winning content to the show, providing inspiration and education to the AV community. The AVIXA TV Studio is powered by Ross Video, AI Media, AWS, Barco, Crestron, CueScript, Diversified, Forecast, Ikan, ProCyc, PTZ Optics, Resi, Telestream, and Shure.

ISE attendees will have the opportunity to see the new and innovative AV tech all in one location. From cameras and audio equipment to AR graphics and immersive virtual environments, the studio brings it all together to reflect real-world broadcast scenarios. The space features virtual and green screen production and an anchor desk for lively discussions.

Beyond technology, the AVIXA TV Studio encourages collaboration and creativity. The studio will host workshops each day of the show at 13:00 (1 p.m. local time), where attendees can talk with industry experts from AVIXA, Ross Video, and other production partners to get up close with all the technology inside the AVIXA TV Studio.

Arkona to Showcase IT and Enterprise Deployment

(Image credit: Arkona)

Arkona technologies GmbH will demonstrate how its software-defined media infrastructure extends well beyond traditional broadcast environments at booth 5.K800. At the show, the team will present a range of case studies which highlight how the same core technologies trusted by broadcasters are increasingly being adopted by some IT-led, Pro AV, and enterprise technology companies.

One example will be that of a recent deployment at a client’s Los Angeles facility. There, arkona, together with technology partner manifold, delivered a highly complex IP system built around 24 AT300 Programmable Acceleration Cards, supporting extensive video and audio processing. The installation includes a manifold multiviewer and UDX processing with more than 250 unique input sources displayed across 54 UHD monitor outputs, alongside 64 simultaneous up, down and cross-conversion services.

Visitors to the stand will also be able to explore arkona’s full product range in person. This includes BLADE//runner, the company’s flagship software-defined platform for routing, processing and signal management across SDI and ST 2110 infrastructures. Also on display will be solutions from technology partner manifold, including manifold CLOUD, which extends ultra-low-latency multiviewing, conversion and processing into virtualized and distributed environments. Together, the two platforms demonstrate how broadcast-grade performance can be delivered in flexible architectures suited to enterprise, Pro AV, gaming, and IT-centric deployments.

Follow-Me to Showcase Latest Performer Tracking Innovations

(Image credit: Follow-Me)

Follow-Me will showcase its complete range of flexible performer tracking solutions that scale with venues and productions of any size in Hall 6 at booth 6P900. Its manual and auto-tracking systems enable seamless integration with any lighting console, video, sound, and automation system on the market.

The Follow-Me manual performer tracking system can track up to six performers. The system works independent from any fixture manufacturer and can control any lighting fixture capable of pan and tilt movements. Fixtures can be deployed as general lighting and dedicated follow spots. Lighting designers can merge and integrate with their choice of lighting console, or, via Posi Stage Net (PSN) and Open Sound Control (OSC), with immersive audio processors, media servers and stage automation.

The Follow-Me automated performer tracking system can track an unlimited number of performers. The system works as a hybrid with both manual and automated tracking. The innovative system utilizes RF tags placed on performers that communicate with antennas positioned across the performance area. By receiving accurate real-time positioning information, it creates a powerful auto-tracking system with access to all Follow-Me UI features

Marshall Electronics to Highlight CV355-27X-ND3 Camera

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall Electronics will showcase the CV355-27X-ND3 Optical Zoom NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) Camera at booth 4N900. Designed for users seeking high-quality video with flexible integration into their existing workflows, this camera utilizes a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920x1080 at 60fps with support for all HD formats. Its straightforward design, ease of use and NDI capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of professional A/V requirements.

The CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block, providing a large zoom range from 5.56-150mm. Its horizontal angle-of-view starts at 60 degrees at the wide end to 3.2 degrees zoomed in, maintaining image crispness throughout this range.

The camera includes the NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) video-over-IP protocol, allowing for high-quality, low-latency video to be transferred over a standard IP network. NDI preserves visual quality, frame accuracy and source synchronization. NDI also opens up a wide range of NDI Tools that are available to make this new camera easily discoverable, controllable, adjustable and consumable into NDI workflows. The camera offers the convenience of NDI HX2|HX3, 3G/HDSDI and HDMI simultaneous outputs with stereo audio embedding.

MultiDyne Crescendo Series Makes

(Image credit: MultiDyne)

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems is preparing to ship its Crescendo Series, a new anchor in its next generation of audio and signal processing tools. MultiDyne’s latest in-house designed audio monitor, the C16-AM-12G is engineered to redefine embedded audio monitoring for all demanding production environments. MultiDyne will apply the C16-AM-12G’s modernized design and broadcast-quality feature set across future Crescendo Series monitors.

While engineered for broadcast precision, the unit directly answers growing demand in Pro AV environments—from corporate production suites to large-venue control rooms—where hybrid SDI/IP workflows are rapidly expanding. The base unit comes standard with 12G-SDI support, with optional add-ons for Dante or ST 2110-30 to support audio-over-IP workflows. MultiDyne will demonstrate the C16-AM-12G to AV audiences for the first time at ISE 2026 (Stand 5L150), and will be accepting pre-orders on the floor.

The C16-AM-12G’s modernized design represents optimized broadcast-quality audio monitoring for studios, trucks, and increasingly for ProAV integrators building advanced auditoriums, briefing centers, and flypacks. Its compact 1RU form factor delivers full dynamic range and exceptional clarity, supported through 16-channel audio monitoring. Customers are assured confidence monitoring in challenging acoustic spaces and high-noise machine rooms found in enterprise and event-production facilities.

Ross Video Launched Vertex and Expanded Solutions for Broadcast AV and Sports and Entertainment

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Ross Video will debut Vertex and showcase new capabilities for the broadcast AV and sports and entertainment markets at booth 4K500.

Vertex became part of the Ross Video portfolio following the company’s acquisition of ioversal at the end of 2025, strengthening Ross Video’s expansion into experiential technologies and further supporting the needs of enterprise studios and large-venue environments. Demonstrations will illustrate how Vertex, together with tools like XPression Tessera, and Ultrix, enables: immersive, synchronized audience experiences; streamlined venue operations; advanced projection mapping and large-scale productions; greater creative flexibility and simplified control workflows.

Ross will also highlight how technologies such as Quorum, Media I/O, and Streamline Pro support scalable, multi-space production workflows; consistent branding and content delivery; reliable, broadcast-grade performance; and seamless integration with existing AV infrastructures.

Telycam to Introduce an All-in-One IP Video Switcher

(Image credit: Telycam)

Telycam will highlight Mix One, an all-in-one video production solution designed to expand and elevate its PTZ ecosystem, in booth 4K860. Purpose-built for PTZ-centric workflows, Mix One combines an encoder, decoder, monitor, video switcher, and PTZ controller within a single, compact unit, giving creators an intuitive tool for live streaming, podcasting, and professional content production.

Built on industry standards and modern AV over IP architecture, Mix One offers a scalable alternative to traditional hardware-heavy production setups. With native support for NDI®= HX, SRT, RTMP, and RTSP, users can work with low-latency IP video directly over the network with no external converters nor capture cards required. IP video routing, remote camera control, and automatic device discovery make scaling effortless. Expanding or redeploying a system is as simple as connecting new devices to the same network.

Find out more here.