ISE 2026 Product Watch: 9 Booths You Should See on Day 1 of the Show

After months of previews, inside analysis, and show-floor prep, ISE 2026 is finally here. Set to open its doors today (Feb. 3), the show welcomes thousands upon thousands to check out the latest and greatest in Pro AV integration.

[SCN's ISE Insiders 2026]

In our last pre-show prep roundup, be sure to add Aurora Multimedia, AVI-SPL, FORTÉ, HARMAN Professional Solutions, HP, Planar, Sennheiser, Symetrix, and Sonance to you must-see list.

Aurora Multimedia to Enhance AVoIP and Control

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Aurora Multimedia will be demonstrating the VPX-TC1-UCP at booth 5E700. The VPX-TC1-UCP provides flexible 4K 1G AV over IP PoE++ power distribution for its 2 USB-C inputs and RJ-45 PSE output. Up to 90 watts can be used to charge 60 watts on the USB-C port while another USB-C or RJ-45 can power 15 watts. The optional Aurora small form factor USB-C 240W adaptor will allow 100 watts per USB-C port and 15 watts for the RJ-45 PSE port.

Audio, video, data, and control can be sent securely to one or many units using off-the-shelf 1G RJ-45 Ethernet switch. When the VPX-TC1 transceiver is set up to be a transmitter, the two USB-C and two HDMI inputs become a source switch, and the HDMI output becomes a potential loop out. Digital signage, education, corporate, and residential are just a few markets which benefit from the flexibility and low cost of the VPX-TC1-UCP.

Aurora will also be demonstrating the patented 6-inch desktop SmartSpeak technology with 1G and 10G SDVoE AVoIP (RXT-6DV & RXT-6DV-10G). SmartSpeak takes microphone technology to another level with a Dante/AES67 beamforming microphone with auto gain, noise cancelation, feedback suppression, and anti-tap. Camera tracking using Aurora's WordGate™ technology is like no other. It uses AI to detect speech intelligibility in over 100 languages along with Sound Pressure Levels (SPL) to trigger the camera presets. This eliminates false triggering caused by clapping, coughing, and other unintended noises.

AVI-SPL to Unveil Integrated Climate Strategy

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

AVI-SPL will expand on its evolving climate strategy, highlighting two interconnected actions that reflect a new, enterprise-scale approach to sustainability in the AV and IT integration industry: a commitment to set Science Based Targets (SBTs) and a UN-aligned REDD+ investment in rainforest conservation in Ecuador.

These actions represent a single, integrated climate strategy in motion. One focused on systematically reducing emissions across AVI-SPL’s operations and value chain as the business grows, and the other focused on protecting critical natural ecosystems that regulate the global climate and support Indigenous communities.

AVI-SPL’s commitment to set Science Based Targets establishes a rigorous, globally recognized framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and value chain. At the same time, its REDD+ investment in Ecuador supports the protection of one of the world’s most important carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots, while also strengthening local and Indigenous stewardship. Together, these actions reflect a holistic approach to environmental responsibility. Emissions reduction without addressing nature of risk is incomplete. Investing in nature without reducing emissions is insufficient. AVI-SPL is intentionally doing both.

FORTÉ Velocity Solutions Now Available in Europe

(Image credit: FORTE)

FORTÉ (formerly AVI Systems) announced the availability of Velocity in certain European markets. Velocity includes pre-engineered meeting room solutions designed to help organizations deploy collaboration technology solutions with speed and predictability. The announcement was made on Monday and can be seen all week at ISE 2026.

Velocity is built on a simple belief: predictability beats perfection. By standardizing the essentials, organizations can reduce rework, shorten deployment cycles, and create more consistent outcomes across multi-site collaboration environments.

Developed by FORTÉ in 2022, more than 1,500 Velocity systems have been deployed at global enterprises serving the technology, retail, media, and engineering industries. FORTÉ customers in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, can now order Velocity Exclusive solutions immediately with delivery, installation, and support in select locations.

HARMAN Professional, JBL, Martin Brings Slew of New Solutions to Barcelona

(Image credit: Martin Professional)

HARMAN Professional Solutions will feature new products from JBL Professional, Crown, FLUX::, and Martin throughout three activations for HARMAN Professional (booth 3F300), Martin Professional (booth 6Q900), and the HARMAN Audio Demo Room (Hall 8, Room C2) featuring live demonstrations for JBL SRX Line Arrays, Martin lighting, and FLUX:: Immersive Audio solutions.

Additionally, Martin will be hosting a panel with world-renowned lighting designers Matt Osborn, head of lighting for the Sydney Opera House, and Mikki Kunttu, known for his work with Eurovision Song Contest and Cirque du Soleil, as they explore how lighting can enhance creativity while respecting the architecture of some of the world’s most iconic venues. The 40-minute Martin Color Lab panel will be on Tuesday at 12:45pm in the HARMAN audio demo room (Hall 8, Room C2).

Highlighting just three of the product launches, visitors can see:

JBL Professional Intellivox Active Digital Beam Shaping Columns: The new JBL Intellivox Active Digital Beam Shaping Column loudspeakers, featuring Dante networked audio, supports system design flexibility for large and acoustically challenging spaces. The new generation combines multiple drivers, integrated multi-channel amplification, and Digital Directivity Synthesis (DDS) technology to precisely control sound coverage and improve intelligibility while reducing reflections.

Martin Macula: This brand-agnostic remote follow spot system enables standard moving lights to operate as ground-based, remotely controlled tracking fixtures. Designed to improve safety and consistency, Macula replaces height-based operation with an ergonomic base station that provides precise pan, tilt and zoom control with real-time visual feedback, while supporting cue-based handoff between console and operator.

JBL Professional SRX912M, SRX915M, SRX922: JBL is expanding the SRX900 Series, adding the SRX912M, SRX915M and SRX922 to its scalable powered platform for touring, rental, installation and production applications. The SRX912M delivers a compact, low-profile solution for monitoring and front-fill use, the SRX915M offers increased low-frequency extension and headroom for higher-output needs, and the SRX922 provides a three-way point-source option with controlled directivity, with all models sharing amplification, DSP, rigging and unified software control for seamless system integration

HP Strengthens its Commitment to Hybrid Work with Next-Generation Audio and Video

(Image credit: HP | Poly)

HP is expanding its portfolio of future-proof innovations which enable smarter, more intuitive collaboration solutions. From next-generation headsets to intelligent video conferencing solutions, HP is delivering tools that help organizations thrive in a world where flexibility and productivity are key.

Guests to the HP booth will see the debut HP Poly Mission Series, a new family of corded USB headsets designed to deliver dependable, crystal-clear audio in hybrid work environments, with a comfortable and lightweight design. The HP Poly Mission Series headsets deliver AI-based noise cancellation, to reduce distracting background noise, plus super wideband audio, which delivers advanced audio for voice transmission.

Also on display will be the HP Poly VideoOS 5.0, HP Poly Studio V12 video bar, and HP Thunderbolt 4 180W G6 Dock. The HP Poly VideoOS 5.0 delivers a platform upgrade to Android 13, adding architectural improvements which enable smarter camera framing, enhanced AI noise blocking, multi-mic audio mixing, and faster touch controller performance. The HP Poly Studio V12 video bar and HP Thunderbolt 4 180W G6 Dock solution, designed for Windows, Mac, and Chromebook users, delivers a simple, single-cable connection for instant access to the room’s AV system, including displays network, cameras, mics, and speakers, for on-site collaboration or remote meetings, all while keeping laptops charged.

Planar to Showcase Advanced and Immersive Display Technologies

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar will demonstrate an elevated portfolio of LED and LCD display technologies designed to support a vast array of traditional and creative applications at booth 3A390. From Chip-on-Board (COB) LED technology engineered for durability to transparent LED and creative LED products enabling distinctive installations, Planar will showcase visual performance while offering a preview of next-generation LED technology.

In addition to showcasing a broad range of LED solutions, Planar will offer a first look at several emerging products and technologies that signal the next evolution of display performance. Among the highlights is a preview of next-generation MicroLED-in-Package (MiP) technology, featuring a breakthrough design and manufacturing process that significantly enhances color performance, black levels and viewing angles. Planar’s propriety product design and process along with ongoing R&D innovation on this substrate-free <30µm MiP breakthrough will soon be mass produceable, with historical performance and quality capable of a 0.4mm pixel pitch.

Planar will also preview a line of premium 5K 21:9 LCD displays designed to support more immersive and interactive experiences. Featuring high brightness, interactive capabilities and increased adjustability, the displays deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz and incorporate a quantum dot mini-LED backlight with more than 2,000 local dimming zones. The ultrawide 21:9 resolution expands the field of view, enabling more dynamic content presentation while enhancing productivity and multitasking across a wide range of professional applications.

Rounding out the product previews, attendees will experience a transparent LED demonstration that combines high transparency and flexibility in an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Just 3mm thick, the transparent mesh dvLED technology delivers vibrant visuals with wide viewing angles while preserving a consistent transparent appearance—opening new possibilities for architectural, retail and experiential installations.

Sennheiser Launches DeviceHub

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser is launching DeviceHub, a secure, cloud-based platform that gives organizations centralized visibility and control of their Sennheiser devices from anywhere in the world. Following extensive internal testing and a private beta phase, DeviceHub is now publicly available in beta, starting with support for TeamConnect Bar Solutions.

DeviceHub combines remote monitoring, clear oversight, and secure role-based access into one browser-based environment. As a single cloud-based platform, DeviceHub makes management of networked Sennheiser devices accessible through any browser. Real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and alerts provide clear insight into device status and performance, helping teams act before issues disrupt meetings, classes, or collaboration spaces, whether on site or remotely.

For IT personnel, DeviceHub simplifies management at scale by organizing devices by room, building, campus, or region in a structure that mirrors real-world environments. This provides a clear view of every space from a single platform, allowing teams to navigate between locations easily, view devices in context, and understand system health at a glance, from a handful of rooms to global estates.

Sonance to Unveil New Ultra-Thin Line Speaker

(Image credit: Sonance)

Sonance is set to unveil the VX52R UTL, an ultra-shallow in-ceiling speaker that delivers VX Series performance in applications where depth is critically constrained. Making its world debut at booth 2H500, the new model brings premium audio technology to retrofit projects, historic buildings, and commercial spaces where traditional speakers cannot be installed.

With a 1.41-inch (35.7mm) mounting depth, the VX52R UTL addresses one of the architectural audio industry's most persistent installation challenges: delivering high-fidelity sound in spaces with shallow ceiling cavities, concrete substrates, or structural limitations that prevent standard speaker mounting. It does so by incorporating technologies previously reserved for Sonance's deeper VX Series models like CDX crossover, VX Sinusoidal Waveguide, and a redesigned driver architecture.

With an 8-ohm impedance and 89dB sensitivity, the VX52R UTL integrates seamlessly into distributed audio systems and can be driven by a wide range of amplification platforms. The 8.25-inch (210mm) cutout diameter and included paintable grille (options for Micro Trim, Trimless, or Sonance TRUFIG Flush Mounted) maintain Sonance's "Designed to Disappear" aesthetic philosophy.

Symetrix to Unveil Cognio

(Image credit: Symetrix)

Symetrix is launching Cognio at booth 5M390. This brand-new software-driven audio, video, and control (AVC) ecosystem is designed to dramatically simplify system design, accelerate deployment, and deliver more flexible, scalable AV experiences.

Cognio represents a fundamental rethinking of how AV systems are built, combining distributed intelligence with code-free control into a single platform powered by DesignOps, the patented software that underpins the next-generation hardware and software platform. By seamlessly connecting its modernized software application with a distributed approach to smart devices, Cognio unifies design, configuration, commissioning, control, and ongoing operation into unified, streamlined workflows in which a single device can power multiple spaces, or multiple devices can support a single space, allowing systems to scale naturally across rooms, buildings, or entire campuses.

Rather than starting with fixed hardware, Cognio enables AV professionals to design workflows based on rooms, zones, and signal flows, then add hardware later, delivering unprecedented flexibility and scalability in AV design. True pre-hardware emulation lets designers perform AV line checks before installation, allowing them to confirm that audio and video signals are present and functioning properly from their desk, before ever setting foot on site, saving teams time and money.