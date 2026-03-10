Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Effi Goldstein

Effi Goldstein, HDBaseT Alliance President, HDBaseT Alliance / Valens Semiconductor

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I have been in the industry for 10 years. I got into the AV/IT industry when a former boss called me up and gave me the challenge of joining this then-unfamiliar industry to me. He knew me from my product management days in the telecom industry and believed I would find joy in this fascinating world of tech that combines both deep technical knowledge and a load of creativity... and he was right!

What is your role at your organization? As the HDBaseT Alliance President, I have two main drivers: First, ‘Spreading the word out’, making sure that system integrators, installers, and consultants are aware of this powerful, reliable technology that is available for them. Educate them on the technology evolutions and how to make use of them. The Alliance has several education programs, online and in person, including an authorized trainer program that helps us amplify the message through HDBaseT evangelists. Second: Advancing the technology to address the AV/IT industry's most pressing challenges. We do this by working closely with our Alliance members, helping them go to market with innovative products.

What do you most like about your role? I have been a “techie” my whole life, and I love the pace of innovation and how the industry we are in really touches our everyday lives. The fact that everywhere I go, my mind starts thinking about how HDBaseT can help in this space/situation is fun. When I grew up, I was always told that the dream job is to work at your hobby, so that you don’t feel like you are working. So, I am either a workaholic or working at my hobby; I prefer to believe it is the latter.

Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Think big; you are part of an industry that makes a difference. You never know what your next project is, but you can be sure it has an impact on people’s lives. It doesn’t only sound dramatic, it really is.

No matter the vertical, from mission-critical to entertainment-related, AV/IT is the foundation upon which it is all built upon.

