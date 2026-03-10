Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Effi Goldstein
Effi Goldstein has been a “techie” her whole life, and loves the pace of innovation and how the industry really touches our everyday lives.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Effi Goldstein, HDBaseT Alliance President, HDBaseT Alliance / Valens Semiconductor
How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I have been in the industry for 10 years. I got into the AV/IT industry when a former boss called me up and gave me the challenge of joining this then-unfamiliar industry to me. He knew me from my product management days in the telecom industry and believed I would find joy in this fascinating world of tech that combines both deep technical knowledge and a load of creativity... and he was right!
What is your role at your organization? As the HDBaseT Alliance President, I have two main drivers: First, ‘Spreading the word out’, making sure that system integrators, installers, and consultants are aware of this powerful, reliable technology that is available for them. Educate them on the technology evolutions and how to make use of them. The Alliance has several education programs, online and in person, including an authorized trainer program that helps us amplify the message through HDBaseT evangelists. Second: Advancing the technology to address the AV/IT industry's most pressing challenges. We do this by working closely with our Alliance members, helping them go to market with innovative products.
What do you most like about your role? I have been a “techie” my whole life, and I love the pace of innovation and how the industry we are in really touches our everyday lives. The fact that everywhere I go, my mind starts thinking about how HDBaseT can help in this space/situation is fun. When I grew up, I was always told that the dream job is to work at your hobby, so that you don’t feel like you are working. So, I am either a workaholic or working at my hobby; I prefer to believe it is the latter.Article continues below
Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Think big; you are part of an industry that makes a difference. You never know what your next project is, but you can be sure it has an impact on people’s lives. It doesn’t only sound dramatic, it really is.
No matter the vertical, from mission-critical to entertainment-related, AV/IT is the foundation upon which it is all built upon.
Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.