Roadmap 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

Despite the unpredictability of the global market, which could potentially affect those of us in Pro AV, the industry can still expect to see continuous growth in 2026. This is due to a few technology trends that are factors for growth and expansion, including increased infrastructure investments, continued return to office, increased collaboration in the office and across remote teams, proliferation of AI in learning environments, and significant growth in digital signage. Businesses and schools will continue modernizing and integrating AV technologies with IT for centralized management and interoperability.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ViewSonic has plans to reinforce and expand our position in the Pro AV market in 2026. This includes everything from partnerships with integrators and distributors to working with other AV manufacturers to ensure ViewSonic display product solutions can be seamlessly integrated into a complete AV ecosystem. We’re offering industry-leading support with great products and innovative technologies with our display product solutions, with programs such as the dvLED Certified Installer Program. This helps ensure that our AV dealer partners can deliver a higher level of service and support to their customers.

As hybrid and collaborative systems continue to grow, ViewSonic is broadening its dvLED line-up with a good, better, best portfolio that includes GOB, COB, and 4K options for greater flexibility depending on the needs of the application and budget. Our commercial displays include the addition of the G-Series—which comes without an operating system—to offer an effective and simple solution while providing a robust and secure management system.

ViewSonic is set to have the products and support that will help our Pro AV partners continue to expand and grow in the upcoming year.