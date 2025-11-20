Enter the ISE 2026 Best of Show Awards

ISE 2026 is going to be a big show, so it's time to make sure your products and solutions stand out from the crowd. Presented by nine of Future's leading industry publications, including AV Technology and Systems Contractor News, the annual Best of Show at ISE 2026 awards will recognize innovations exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona next February. Deadline for entries is January 16, 2026.

"I've personally watched ISE grow significantly in both size and scope in recent years," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, SCN. "It's also become a great platform for launching Pro AV products. Our Best of Show awards provide a great opportunity for exhibitors to promote their latest advancements in the best publications in the industry."

The Future Best of Show Awards at ISE provide an opportunity for exhibitors to gain valuable coverage as well as recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show. Exhibitors can submit one or multiple products for consideration by one or more publications. There is no entry limit, but each entry requires a separate entry form and fee. For a complete list of categories, as well as more information and entry requirements, visit the official website here.