AV/IT Pain Points 2026: BrightSign

Thought Leader: Misty Chalk, Vice President of Sales, Americas at BrightSign

Amid the growing experience economy, AV/IT departments face pressure to enhance the experiences their organizations offer.

Deploying technology like digital signage can help, but it’s only the start of the process. Audiences crave personalized micro experiences. A museum setting, for instance, can no longer rely on showing the same digital content on each display; they need to create interactive activations tailored to the interests of each guest. This could mean pairing the digital display with a projector that presents possible topics on the floor, and visitors then stand on their preferred topic as it appears on the display.

While personalizing experiences helps engage audiences, AV/IT departments must avoid complicating their own workflows in the process. Seeking out a partner to support digital signage deployments from end-to-end can help streamline implementation and automate workflows, ensuring organizations have the right hardware, software, infrastructure, and remote management capabilities in place.

Measuring the impact of these experiences poses another challenge. Digital signage journeys are unique for each organization. Yet, these organizations often don’t discuss their goals early in the process. When thinking about impact, it’s helpful to consider the audience: Is it more important to reach as many people as possible—or is it better to target individuals with content that’s most relevant to them? Aligning on these questions can help AV/IT teams set realistic, measurable goals and implement proper solutions. If personalizing content is key, the team could explore AI-powered signage applications that track how many people view a display or detect the mood of a room and adjust content accordingly.

While innovating audience experiences is no small feat, working with a trusted partner can help simplify the process for maximum success.