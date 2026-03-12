Pro AV Madness: March into the Tournament with 2025-26 College Basketball Installations

The Madness of March is upon us. Sixty-eight teams enter the Division I men's college basketball bracket on March 17. Now, we haven't had 68 basketball arena installations, but we have had some pretty cool ones this past season.

Take a look back at some of our favorites.

The 2023 and 2024 National Champs Get Massive Display Upgrade

(Image credit: Daktronics)

UConn men's basketball is no stranger to elite play, winning the national championship five times this century, including going back-to-back in 2023-24. The Huskies' fans now have elite technology to see their favorite team more clearly.

When Huskies fans returned to Gampel Pavilion this past fall, they were greeted by two of the largest end wall video displays in college basketball as UConn turned to Daktronics to install a new video display system. This includes eight narrow vomitory displays, three court-side LED scorers tables, and Daktronics Show Control system, all installed before basketball tipped off.

Two massive end wall displays were installed inside Gampel Pavilion, each measuring nearly 20x120 feet. Both displays feature 5.9mmpixel layouts to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout the arena.

ASB GlassFloor Hits the Big 12 Tournament

(Image credit: Big 12 Conference YouTube)

Our friends at ASB GlassFloor are at it again. SCN has already taken a look at some of the company's immersive glass basketball courts used at Bayern and Kentucky, among a slew of others. Now, the Big 12 will be the first North American sports organization to use ASB GlassFloor’s LED-embedded, glass basketball court in live competition.

Check out more in our article from Feb. 19 by clicking here.

Fighting Illini Streamline Game-Day Production with Grass Valley

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley and integration partner Tab M Solutions have completed Phase 1 of a new broadcast production control room for the University of Illinois' Fighting Illini Productions. Delivered ahead of the 2025 football season, the installation primarily supports football and basketball videoboard productions, with secondary integration into Big Ten+ broadcasts.

Read about the full transformation here.

How Virginia Tech Enhanced the Hokies Hoops Experience

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics completed the installation of two main video displays and four wing video displays at Cassell Coliseum for Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, volleyball, and other special events held at the venue. The main video displays at Cassell Coliseum each measure approximately 24.5x44 feet and each features 3.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp images and graphics to student-athletes and fans. These are capable of variable content zoning so each can show multiple zones of video, replays, statistics, game information and sponsorship messages.

Go ahead and see for yourself by clicking here.

The Buckeyes Get Audio Uplift for College Basketball Season

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

Ohio State's 20,000-capacity Schottenstein Center got an audio facelift, installing a DiGiCo Quantum225 front-of-house audio console paired with a DQ-Rack for Dante-connected I/O and processing. The Schott accommodates a wide range of productions and concerts beyond hosting OSU Buckeyes men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey games, so enhanced audio is imperative for the fan experience.

Go inside The Schott and see what was done by clicking here.

College Basketball Tips Off with Refreshed LED Systems at Hinkle Fieldhouse

(Image credit: Butler Athletics | SNA Displays)

Indiana’s basketball cathedral got a major Pro AV upgrade for the 2025-26 season. Butler University unveiled video experience enhancements at its historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, home to the Bulldogs’ basketball and volleyball programs. The new men's and women's college basketball seasons with new LED technology from SNA Displays.

Check out the details by clicking here.

Spider Senses Tingling: Richmond's Display Game Tournament Worthy

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The Robins Center at University of Richmond got a digital display upgrade for Spiders' basketball games. Four video displays are installed to improve the fan experience at Robins Center. One in each corner, each display measures 15.5x33 feet and features 3.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans in every seat.

Read the full story here.