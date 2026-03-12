Crest Audio Is Expanding Its Portfolio with Two New PoE++ Loudspeakers

Crest Audio, a brand of Peavey Electronics Corporation, introduced two new PoE++ powered loudspeakers: the CiP 26 and the CiP 5. Designed for today’s fully networked AV environments, both models combine professional sound quality with streamlined, network-cable installation—reflecting the growing shift toward smarter, more scalable commercial audio systems.

[Looking Back, Moving Forward]

As organizations increasingly adopt networked-based infrastructures, the need for loudspeakers that integrate seamlessly into AVoIP ecosystems continues to grow. The CiP Series answers that demand by delivering both power, control and audio over a single Ethernet cable using PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 90W), removing the requirement for local mains power or separate amplifier racks. The result is cleaner installations, faster deployment and greater flexibility for integrators and end users alike.

Article continues below

“We are seeing a clear shift toward network-first audio design," explained Christoph Sesseck, sales manager EMEA for Peavey Commercial Audio. "Integrators want solutions that reduce infrastructure complexity while maintaining professional performance standards. With these latest additions to our CiP speaker line, we are giving our partners scalable loudspeaker options that combine the latest networking protocols integration, PoE++ simplicity and the sonic character that Crest Audio is known for. It’s about making high-quality commercial audio easier to deploy and easier to manage.”

(Image credit: Crest Audio)

The CiP 26 is a compact yet high-output two-way loudspeaker designed for applications where full-range performance and musical impact matter. Featuring dual 6.5-inch woofers paired with a 1-inch dynamic tweeter, its bi-amplified architecture delivers clarity and headroom, reaching peak sound pressure levels of 103 dB at one meter.

With a frequency response spanning 65 Hz to 20 kHz and a wide 120-degree horizontal by 75-degree vertical coverage pattern, the CiP 26 is equally at home delivering dynamic foreground music in hospitality venues as it is supporting speech and presentation audio in larger collaboration spaces. A supplied wall-mount bracket simplifies installation, with connectivity coming via a single RJ-45 connector.

(Image credit: Crest Audio)

Complementing the CiP 26, the CiP 5 offers a compact solution tailored for a more controlled soundstage. Equipped with a premium 5.25-inch woofer and 0.75-inch tweeter in a bi-amplified configuration, it delivers up to 101 dB peak SPL with a more focused 90x60-degree sound dispersion pattern. This makes it ideally suited to boardrooms, classrooms, meeting rooms, boutique retail spaces and distributed background music systems where intelligibility and tonal balance are essential.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the CiP 26, the CiP 5 supports Dante and AES67 (sNET) audio networking and PoE++ power over a single Ethernet cable, with optional 24VDC external power available where required. Its compact enclosure and included U-bracket allow for quick, secure installation across a wide range of commercial settings.