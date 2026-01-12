Sports AV 2026: Adder Technology

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Duncan Miller, Director of Global Marketing at Adder Technology

The modern sporting venue has evolved into a highly dynamic media hub, where switching, streaming, and real-time content production must operate with absolute precision. As arenas scale to support hybrid workflows, including remote and virtual production, one of the most impactful technologies behind the scenes is high-performance IP KVM. Its role in enabling flexible, secure, and low-latency access to distributed systems is becoming indispensable.

Transformation technologies in sporting venues are those that strengthen responsiveness, resilience, and operational freedom. IP KVM is central to that shift." —Duncan Miller, Director of Global Marketing at Adder Technology

For switching and streaming today’s sporting events, three elements stand out. First, IP-based infrastructure has become the backbone for routing video, audio, and control signals at scale. Second, ultra-low latency workflows are essential to maintain timing accuracy between on-premise production, cloud services, and remote operators. Third, IP KVM extension and switching bring these workflows together by giving engineers, graphics teams, and replay operators seamless control of high-performance machines, wherever those systems physically reside. By decoupling systems from the control room, IP KVM supports secure remote operations, simplified equipment management, and flexible scaling during peak event periods.

When it comes to creating immersive experiences for athletes and fans, the same technologies play an equal role. Modern IP KVM systems allow production teams to manage high-resolution graphics, LED content, and multi-camera replay systems with complete responsiveness, ensuring in-venue storytelling feels immediate and connected. As more venues adopt remote or virtualized production models, IP KVM becomes even more valuable, enabling distributed teams to collaborate in real-time without sacrificing performance.

Ultimately, transformation technologies in sporting venues are those that strengthen responsiveness, resilience, and operational freedom. IP KVM is central to that shift, empowering teams to produce richer, faster, more engaging content no matter where the operators, or their systems, are located.