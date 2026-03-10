Listen Technologies ListenIR Now TAA-Compliant

Listen Technologies now offers Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant ListenIR. The new TAA-compliant ListenIR systems provide integrators and customers with more choices and greater flexibility to meet their unique project needs. An assistive listening solution that transmits audio via infrared technology, ListenIR system is ideal for use in courtrooms, boardrooms, medical offices, and settings where confidentiality is critical.

Listen Technologies is an approved vendor on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. Its TAA-compliant ListenIR SKUs are included in GSA Advantage!, the federal government’s online ordering and shopping system, and available for purchase through this platform. This enables federal agencies and authorized buyers to quickly identify and procure compliant ListenIR solutions using pre-negotiated pricing and established acquisition pathways. With TAA-qualified products readily available, integrators and government entities can move projects forward with confidence, efficiency, and full adherence to federal procurement requirements.

Whether a customer’s priority is accessibility, security, or federal procurement requirements, ListenIR offers a dependable listening solution with TAA-compliant options to meet their needs. TAA-compliant ListenIR products include: ListenIR TAA Advanced Intelligent DSP IR Receiver Package 1; ListenIR TAA 2-Channel Transmitter/Radiator Combo; ListenIR TAA Advanced iDSP System; and ListenIR TAA Intelligent 4-Unit Charging Tray.

The ListenIR system includes transmitters, radiators, receivers, and accessories. The solution connects to a venue’s audio source; e.g., a microphone or speaker. The transmitter converts the audio signal into the appropriate frequency range and then sends the signal to one or more ListenIR radiators. The radiator emits the infrared signal. Listeners in the space with ListenIR receivers can hear the transmitted audio clearly. Background noise is filtered out for more intelligible audio.

“ListenIR has always delivered exceptional sound quality, privacy, and ease of use for a variety of venues," concluded Mikey Shaffer, VP of North American sales at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. With the addition of TAA-compliant ListenIR, integrators and customers now have a solution that meets federal procurement requirements while maintaining the performance they expect. This is one more way Listen Technologies listens and responds to the needs of venues, channel partners, and end users,”