InfoComm 2026 Registration Is Open

Registration is officially open for InfoComm 2026, taking place June 13–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV (exhibits June 17–19). Produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), InfoComm 2026 will deliver a reimagined show experience designed to help attendees explore how pro AV technologies are transforming the way we work, play, learn, and connect.

InfoComm 2026 will welcome more than 750 exhibiting companies, showcasing solutions across conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, broadcast AV, enterprise IT, learning spaces, and live event technologies. From AI-driven systems and immersive environments to real-world AV applications across industries, InfoComm remains the singular destination to experience applied audiovisual integration at scale.

“This year, InfoComm celebrates the power of AV to change the world at work and at play,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “As pro AV becomes a more essential part of customer‑driven IT, broadcasting, and AI solutions, InfoComm 2026 provides a vital forum to explore those technologies, gain actionable insights, and meet new colleagues who share a passion for shaping the future of our industry.”

A Reimagined Show Floor: Work and Play in Action

Building on AVIXA’s tagline of ‘Together, we change the way people experience the world,’ InfoComm 2026 will for the first time organize the show floor around work and play, helping attendees navigate solutions based on real-world applications.

Central Hall will focus on “Work” technologies, including conferencing and collaboration, command and control, digital signage, learning spaces, and enterprise IT. Attendees will experience several new and expanded Activation Hubs, including:

Smart Workplace, powered by FORTÉ and developed with technology partner Shure, showcasing solutions redefining hybrid work, meeting equity, and human-centered office design

Retail Experience, featuring a connected store environment, developed with our technology partner, Samsung Electronics America, designed to reflect what’s next in physical and digital retail

North Hall will highlight “Play” technologies—audio, broadcast AV, lighting, staging, and live event solutions—alongside The Pitch, powered by Diversified, a dynamic activation hub showcasing live production, immersive displays, and fan engagement technologies used in sports and entertainment environments. The AVIXA TV Studio will also return, demonstrating a fully operational broadcast studio designed for both enterprise and entertainment applications.

“InfoComm 2026 is designed to immerse attendees in AV in action – from the technologies powering smarter workplaces and classrooms to the creative solutions driving live events and broadcast,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “Our show floor activations and activation hubs give attendees a hands-on way to explore what’s possible and how these solutions come together in real environments.”

Expanded Learning and AI-Focused Education

Education at InfoComm 2026 runs June 13–19 in the West Hall Meeting Rooms and will span multiple learning levels—from introductory to advanced—tailored for technology managers, AV/IT professionals, designers, integrators, and engineers.

While the full education program will be announced in the coming months, session topics will include AI applications in AV projects, AV for accessibility, core AV skills, how-to and "cheat code" sessions, and project case studies.

Attendees will continue to experience learning across multiple formats, including the Vision Stage, Spotlight Stage, AVIXA TV Studio, and Xchange LIVE, creating opportunities to learn, connect, and engage directly on the show floor.

Integrated Experience Tours Return—Featuring Two UNLV Experiences

InfoComm 2026 will once again offer Integrated Experience Tours, giving attendees behind-the-scenes access to real-world AV installations and the teams who design and operate them. Two tours at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) are confirmed:

Integrated Experience Tour: UNLV Dreamscape Learn (Tuesday, June 16): Attendees will tour Dreamscape Learn, a 4,000-square-foot immersive VR learning environment featuring a 16-seat immersive classroom and free-roam experience. The tour will also include collaborative classrooms, production spaces, and a makerspace, with insight into how AV technologies support immersive, story-driven education.



Integrated Experience Tour: UNLV Medical School (Thursday, June 18): This tour will highlight advanced AV applications in medical education, beginning with a presentation on recent technology upgrades and the AV network supporting more than 255 endpoint devices. Attendees will visit a virtual anatomy lab featuring VR headsets, a cadaver lab equipped with PTZ and mobile cameras, custom control interfaces, and multi-room overflow capabilities, and conclude at the Dr. Barbara Atkinson Forum with a Q&A session.

Additional Integrated Experience Tours will be announced in the coming months.