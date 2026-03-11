Nearly 150 Gather in Atlanta to Share Best Practices and Shape Industry Innovation

Integrators from across the globe gathered in Atlanta for the inaugural D-Tools User Conference (DTUC), a three-day event focused on helping integration businesses improve operations, share best practices, and gain deeper insight into the tools that power their workflows. Sponsors participating in the conference included AV Pro, Somfy, Sonos, Sony, Future Ready Solutions, Neptune / Peerless-AV, SurgeX / Ametek, and Wesco Distribution, creating additional opportunities for networking and industry collaboration.

[Embracing the Workforce Evolution]

Held February 23–25 at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown, the conference brought together nearly 150 business leaders, project managers, sales professionals, and operations specialists from across the systems integration industry. Under the theme “Share What Works. Build What’s Next," the event combined industry insights, peer collaboration, and best practices for both D-Tools System Integrator (SI) and D-Tools Cloud platforms.

“We came to the D-Tools User Conference to network with other AV integrators, to hear how they are running their business, as well as to get deeper insights into the D-Tools platform and where it’s going,” said John Cappuccio, operations manager at Techifi in Lake Oswego, OR. “It’s been great.”

Attendees left with practical strategies for improving profitability, streamlining workflows, and preparing their businesses for the next phase of industry growth.

The conference opened with a keynote and town hall session led by D-Tools outgoing CEO Randy Stearns and newly appointed CEO G. Paul Hess, who addressed key industry trends including economic outlook, artificial intelligence, and the future roadmap for the D-Tools platform. Participants were also treated to an array of business-focused presentations from leading authorities in the industry.

Matt Bernath, president of industry consulting firm VITAL, stepped attendees through an important exercise to determine their labor profitability, and then identified key ways they can boost that their labor profit. Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly, gave a presentation on how AI is transforming online search. Joseph Kolchinsky, founder and CEO of OneVision Resources, discussed how the integration industry is following the same path that the IT industry took 30 years ago and is migrating to be a service-based business. Jason Sayen, founder of I AM SAYEN, stressed the importance of establishing workflows and conducting handoff meetings between each phase of a project. Finally, Chris Smith, principal of TheCo Team, gave valuable hiring advice to attendees who are generally starving for quality labor.

In addition to general sessions, the conference featured breakout tracks dedicated to D-Tools SI, D-Tools Cloud, and I3 partner analytics, allowing attendees to dive deeper into the tools and workflows that drive their businesses.

“If you’re not attending the D-Tools User Conference, you are missing out,” says Earl Naegle, Head of CI, Retail & Ecommerce at Neptune / Peerless-AV. “This has been two extraordinary days filled with valuable content, interaction and networking. I can testify… you should be here.”