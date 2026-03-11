Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Britt Yenser

Britt Yenser, CTS, AV Manager at Northampton Community College

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I've been a part of the AV/IT industry for about [redacted]. Just kidding, it's been about ten years. If you include my time as a work-study student, it's been fourteen years. I got into the industry by working for my College's "Media Center" all four years of my undergraduate career. While I initially didn't see myself as turning AV into a career, I found myself circling back to the technology and environment I had come to love. When I'd pivoted from my first career to AV, a lot of people asked me, "Do you think you'll ever go back to teaching?" No one asks me that anymore!

My primary role is to design, configure, build (either in-house or through local integrators), and maintain AV for over 200 spaces across three campuses. I also make sure events that need AV are supported. I accomplish this work with the help of a small, hardworking team that I oversee.

What do you most like about your role? I like that I find a lot of meaning and fulfillment in my role. I am privileged to be a part of the teaching and learning experience at an institution that prides itself on serving our community. We are living through a time when it is essential to know and care for each other. When I've made a room align with the College's mission of providing excellent, accessible, and comprehensive learning experiences, it makes me feel like an active, helpful member of my community.

Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? A lot of people will give you a lot of advice. As a general rule, I don't take advice from people whose lives I wouldn't want. So, get to know people and strategically build your network. This isn't about climbing the metaphorical corporate ladder, but about aligning yourself with the people who can inspire and uplift you. I think (and hope) you'll find that there are people who will see you as your whole self, and those people can mentor you through not just your career, but what you want out of your life as well.

What would you like readers to know on a personal side? I think my overall philosophy on life is, "It's short." I recognize that time is my most precious, nonrenewable resource. I find myself asking guiding questions like, "If I say no to this opportunity, will I regret it?" and "Is this how I want to spend my time?" As a recovering people-pleaser, I've had to learn that "No" is an acceptable answer to those questions.

While I find joy in my work, my favorite way to spend time is with my family. I live with my husband (Chase), my son (Cooper, 4 months old), a dog (Swayze, a Boxer), and an anxiety-riddled cat (Mona). My home life is exhausting and full of wonder and joy, and I believe I am living "the good old days" right now.

Rapid-fire list of favorite things: reading, going on walks, gardening, Animal Crossing, Sweatin' to the Oldies with Richard Simmons, drive-in movies, and Disney parks.

