QSC Adds Q-SYS Processing Capabilities to the NV-32-H Network Video Endpoint

The What: QSC has released the multipurpose NV-32-H (Core Capable) native network video endpoint for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, which allows users to toggle between “Core Mode,” which transforms the device into a fully capable Q-SYS processor with local HDMI switching capabilities, and its existing “Peripheral Mode,” which is designed for network HDMI video distribution over standard AV networks.

The What Else: The new Core Mode on the NV-32-H offers a fully featured audio processing engine for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, including 32 x 32 network audio channels, eight AEC channels, one VoIP softphone instance, and optional support for Software-based Dante. As with the rest of the Q-SYS processing portfolio, it also features a robust software-based control engine allowing for simple control integration for native Q-SYS devices as well as third-party connected devices.

Additionally, as the new NV-32-H (Core Capable) is specially intended to support in-room video collaboration spaces, it also offers an integrated 3x2 video switch for locally connected HDMI sources. This feature represents time savings and cost efficiency for small-to-medium sized meeting rooms and classrooms that require easy toggling control between in-room inputs (PCs, BYOD devices, document cameras) and outputs (multiple displays or projectors) as it removes the need for a standalone switching device and costly integration requirements.

Peripheral Mode toggles the device into a multi-stream network video endpoint for HDMI video encoding/decoding for video distribution for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. This mode allows video distribution needs within larger collaboration spaces to strike a balance between quality, latency, and network efficiency.

“Our definition of meeting rooms has dramatically changed over the past nine months with an increased need for smaller rooms with collaboration at the forefront,” said Josh Arnold, senior product manager, Installed Systems, QSC. “We used this opportunity to reimagine the NV-32-H and develop a multipurpose, all-encompassing endpoint that gives integrators flexibility to meet specific room needs, while reducing hardware, especially for rooms where real estate comes at an absolute premium, and simplify integration and optimize system costs.”

“We have asserted from the start that Q-SYS is merely software,” said Mike Brandes, product manager, Q-SYS Video, QSC. “The dual personality of the new NV-32-H is proof positive of this belief. Our trust in industry-standard Intel processing combined with our ability to innovate at the software level has allowed us to infuse a new level of flexibility and scalability of Q-SYS, particularly to meet the rapidly changing needs of the collaboration space.”

The Bottom Line: In either Core Mode or Peripheral Mode, the NV-32-H (Core Capable) offers simplified integration for web conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet. This devices act as a plug-and-play access point for USB delivery of Q-SYS audio and conference room cameras.