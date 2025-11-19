AVer Introduces AI-Powered BYOM Switch for Enterprise Collaboration

AVer introduced its HUB30, a 4x2 BYOM HDMI and USB switch designed to support flexible and intelligent collaboration across modern meeting spaces. The HUB30 integrates with Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and other platforms to create a complete, single-branded solution without costly subscriptions.

The HUB30 enables switching between two connected sources, offering 100W USB-C Power Delivery and wireless sharing through AVer Room Management Software. With dual 4K output and multi-port connectivity, including HDMI and USB-C, the HUB30 supports extended or mirrored displays for presentations, video conferences, and live production environments.

When used with AVer cameras, HUB30 enhances meeting equity with ConnectAI, AVer’s intelligent speaker and presenter recognition system. The system automatically detects active speakers, adjusts framing, and delivers multi-angle coverage, creating an inclusive and broadcast-grade experience for hybrid meetings and streaming applications.

“The HUB30 provides the flexibility and control that today’s meeting environments demand,” said Mike Garcen, senior director of product and marketing for AVer USA. “By combining BYOM switching, dual 4K output, and AI-driven collaboration, AVer delivers a streamlined solution for any enterprise or education space.”

Designed for simple integration and intuitive operation, the HUB30 pairs with AVer's CP10 G2 touchscreen control panel for direct management of source switching volume and device presets. The touch panel unifies control of the HUB30 and connected AVer peripherals, allowing users to manage meetings and room functions through a single interface.

The HUB30’s dual 4K display support allows for extended, mirrored or independent content across two screens, which is ideal for multi-presenter meetings and side-by-side comparisons. Combined with 100W USB-C charging, the HUB30 ensures laptops remain powered through long sessions, maintaining uninterrupted workflows in corporate boardrooms, hybrid offices and AV installations.