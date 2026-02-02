A New Extron Switching Encoder, the UCS 910 Series, and 8K HDMI Matrix

Extron recently introduced it NAV E 222 USB-C and HDMI switching encoder. Adding USB-C input capability and input switching to the NAV Pro AV over IP Series platform, this new Encoder provides AV system designers with flexible options to create high performance streaming systems. Versatile input switching modes are configurable as auto or manual switching.

[Extron NAV System Powers Flexible Three-Room Divisible Classroom]

"With all the power and reliability you've come to expect from our award-winning NAV Series, as well as the ability to power and charge connected USB-C devices, the NAV E 222 brings added convenience and efficiency to any Pro AV installation," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron.

The encoder can power a USB-C device with up to 100 watts using the optional UPI 100 Power Inserter. The NAV E 222 supports the AES67 audio over IP standard, facilitating flexible integration with Extron DMP Plus DSPs or other IP-enabled audio components. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV platform enables secure deployment of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.

Extron Introduces Reliable New Twisted Pair USB 5Gbps Extension

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron also recently unveiled its UCS 910 Series of twisted pair USB 5Gbps extenders. This new series extends USB data signals from peripheral devices to a host computer over twisted pair cable. Compatible with USB 3 and previous standards, they support data rates up to USB 5Gbps and can send signals up to 330 feet (100m) over a CAT 6A cable.

The UCS TR 910 Kit includes a transmitter, receiver with power supply, and ZipClip brackets for secure mounting of the units in furniture, behind a display, or under a desk. The transmitter features a USB-C host connection and can be powered from the receiver, or locally with an optional power supply. The receiver features a two-port USB hub with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting remote peripherals.

The UCS 910 Series also supports annotation tools, interactive displays, headsets, speakers, and a wide range of other USB devices. With data rates up to 5Gbps and support for USB 3 and earlier standards, the UCS 910 Series is ideal for training rooms, courtrooms, conference spaces, classrooms, and lecture halls where high-performance USB extension is required.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New 8K HDMI Matrix for ProAV Applications

(Image credit: Extron)

The DXP 42 HD 8K, a compact yet powerful 4x2 HDMI matrix switcher, was designed for professional AV environments that require high-performance video distribution. Supporting resolutions up to 8K/60 and ultra-wide 5K at data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, this advanced switcher is ideal for applications such as Microsoft Teams Front Row systems.

The DXP 42 HD 8K is fully HDCP 2.3-compliant and features Extron-exclusive technologies including EDID Minder® Plus, which manages advanced display features, and SpeedSwitch for fast input switching, ensuring reliable routing of high data rate HDMI signals to multiple displays.

The DXP 42 HD 8K is equipped with multiple integration-friendly features like HDMI audio de-embedding and automatic input cable equalization. To reliably display and distribute 8K, 5K, and 21:9 aspect ratio content, EDID Minder Plus technology provides enhanced 512-byte EDID emulation for supporting additional memory blocks needed to convey advanced display capabilities via EDID and DisplayID structures. Color bit depth is automatically adjusted based on the display EDID, which prevents color compatibility conflicts between the source and the display.