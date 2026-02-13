Kiloview Expanded Its AV over IP Ecosystem. What You Need to Know

Kiloview recently launched two additions to its AV over IP ecosystem: the AVX24-4 Media HUB and KiloLink Station. These new products further strengthen Kiloview’s vision of a lightweight, unified, and production-ready AVoIP ecosystem, designed to simplify operation while meeting the reliability and scalability demands of professional environments.

[Versatility and AVoIP]

By addressing long-standing challenges between IT infrastructure and AV operations, AVX24-4 Media HUB enables studios, production centers, and enterprise users to clearly visualize, control, and trust complex IP media workflows, while KiloLink Station provides a turnkey solution for reliable, synchronized wireless bonding reception and centralized device management for on-site and remote production. Serving as the foundation of Kiloview’s AV over IP ecosystem, AVX24-4 Media HUB is a next-generation media management platform designed for professional AV workflows, with a strong focus on NDI-based environments.

Housed in a compact 1U rack-mountable design, AVX24-4 integrates a high-performance network module, an FPGA-based processing engine, and a centralized control system into a single device. Rather than acting as a traditional IT switch, AVX24-4 is pre-configured and optimized specifically for AV engineers, enabling intuitive operation without requiring deep networking expertise.

For NDI workflows, AVX24-4 delivers multicast-based routing, enabling sub-frame switching, zero black-frame transitions, and microsecond-level processing accuracy. Built-in QoS policies ensure NDI streams are prioritized even in congested network environments, while support for PTP (IEEE 1588) provides precise time synchronization for frame-accurate switching and multi-source alignment. Each AVX24-4 can handle up to 32 NDI sources at resolutions up to 4Kp60, with virtually unlimited receivers depending on network bandwidth.

KiloLink Station is a compact, plug-and-play hardware platform designed to simplify wireless bonding reception, remote contribution, and centralized device management. Preloaded with KiloLink Server Pro, KiloLink Station eliminates the need for separate servers, software installation, Docker configuration, or subscriptions. Operators can connect Kiloview P-series wireless bonding encoders with minimal setup, enabling fast onboarding, real-time monitoring, and centralized control through a unified web interface.

KiloLink Station supports simultaneous reception from up to eight bonded contribution channels, with four synchronized 3G-SDI outputs (1080p60) and a 4K HDMI output for preview or multiview monitoring. Frame-level synchronization is ensured using embedded timecode, making it suitable for professional multi-camera productions.