Alfatron Electronics Enhances ALF-UC1 (Gen2) Wireless Conferencing System

Alfatron Electronics has recently enhanced its ALF-UC1 (Gen2) Wireless Conferencing System with a new feature update. Designed to provide greater flexibility when connecting and switching between multiple source devices, this new update makes the process of interacting with multiple audio and video sources more streamlined.

“For those who are regularly tasked with making presentations or running meetings, these latest updates for the ALF-UC1 (Gen2) go a long way in terms of enhancing the features offered by the system while simultaneously making various operations more intuitive," said Tiaan Hoogstad, marketing director at Alfatron Electronics. "The benefit here is streamlined operation that enables one to remain focused on delivering the message as opposed to getting bogged down with technology. I am confident ALF-UC1 users will find much to like.”

Among its newly added capabilities, the ALF-UC1 introduces an updated feature for the USB-C and HDMI dongles that enables the PC to use a "Dual" screen mode—in effect sharing two screens from one’s computer to the UC-1. This mode occupies both HDMI outputs from the UC-1 and makes it easier for the client to share the two screens in one easy step, instead of using the software application and a dongle to switch between the two screens.

Another important new capability of the ALF-UC1 (Gen2) resides in the fact that the dongle now features installation of the full software application, incorporating all features of the UC-1 as opposed to the video sharing only application, as had previously been the case.

An additional new feature incorporated into this latest ALF-UC1 (Gen2) update is the ability to select a USB Peripheral from the software application. This capability enables the selection of connected USB devices to easily switch between two USB cameras and / or two USB audio devices. The selection is accomplished via the wireless media software application, and it can be switched live while you are participating in a UC enabled call.

The updated software application has a special feature that allows a person to open a ‘Share Displayed Content’ window on their computer and select the content they wish to view in the ‘Shared Content Window’. This in turn enables one to ‘share’ that selected window within a UC call without having to change the ‘host’ of the UC call or adding additional people to the UC call directly. In effect, it enables one to share the ‘shared content’ without interruption of the UC call.