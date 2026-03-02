Pro AV Newsmakers: ASG, Broadsign Make Strategic Appointments and More from Last Week

There were more people on the move and partnerships made last week. On top of that, L-Acoustics and Adder Technology opened new digs. Take a look at what you may have missed in this week's Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

Advanced Systems Group Promotes Jody Boatwright to Chief Strategy Officer

Advanced Systems Group has appointed Jody Boatwright as chief strategy officer where he leads research and guides ASG’s future direction as the business evolves. Boatwright works across ASG leadership as well as industry leaders and economic issues that impact the company’s media and entertainment business. Boatwright’s experience as VP and general manager of Managed Services, a role he held for nearly 11 years, is directly applicable to this new role. As chief strategy officer, Boatwright is focused less on day-to-day operations and more on developing future-facing initiatives.

Before joining ASG to run the Managed Services team, he spent a decade in systems integration, often working directly with ASG as a strategic partner. He then spent nearly 11 years inside ASG, focusing on the services side of the business: managed service operations, production, creative services, and, most notably, building and leading the company’s managed services practice. That background allows him to step back and look across the entire business. He cited software-defined workflows, storage, and consulting as areas of focus.

Broadsign Accelerates APAC Expansion

Broadsign has made four key appointments across the Asia-Pacific region. With consistent growth across OOH and in-store advertising, the company is scaling its APAC footprint to meet escalating market demand and continue providing best-in-class service for its customers and partners. The new hires include:

Adel Dani Kabbara joins as regional service delivery director across APAC and holds extensive experience across customer success, technical account management, strategy, and technical solutions, gained through his time with the likes of Criteo, Tealium, and RadiumOne. Kabbara is responsible for ensuring implementation and customer success across the region.

Alec Jeffrey joined Broadsign in early 2026 from B2B publisher Octomedia, where he served as group sales manager. In his new role as sales executive, Jeffrey is responsible for driving adoption of Broadsign’s recently enhanced platform amongst OOH media owners and retailers.

Alexandra Martin also joins the business as sales executive, working with brands, agencies, and demand-side partners to deliver further growth across the programmatic OOH ecosystem. Martin brings deep media expertise and relationships from the likes of Seedtag, JustEggs Digital, and SBS Australia, where she has previously held a number of sales- and solutions-focused roles.

In addition to the above hires, Bryan Magee has recently joined Broadsign in a consultative capacity, focused on the implementation and delivery of Broadsign’s automation strategy. Magee brings a wealth of OOH and agency experience, having previously held numerous senior roles with Dentsu and WPP Media. More recently, Magee has consulted for numerous tech companies, start-ups, and media agencies.

Partnerships and Company News

OCVIBE and Daktronics Announce Technology Partnership

OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center, announced a partnership with Daktronics. The collaboration will bring a fully integrated digital display system able to power large-scale, high-impact digital moments across the OCVIBE campus. Centered around 20,000 square feet of high-impact LED digital displays in the district’s Urban Park, the technology package will create a seamless, immersive environment that elevates the overall guest experience, improves wayfinding, and sets the stage for real-time engagement opportunities throughout the district.

As an emerging neighborhood built for daily life and around culture, entertainment, and dining, OCVIBE is incorporating advanced digital display technology into its foundation. Its partnership with Daktronics will ensure the digital surfaces throughout the district will be dynamic, responsive touchpoints that guide, inform, and inspire guests in a creative way each time they visit.

Included in the partnership are a media screen located within the Urban Park measuring 36x126 feet featuring a 8mm pixel spacing, a 32.5x126 foot marquee spanning the Katella and Cerritos parking garages featuring a 10mm pixel spacing, and more than 400 additional digital displays throughout OCVIBE’s parking garages.

L-Acoustics Opens Americas Regional Headquarters in Nashville

Originally reported in December 2024, L-Acoustics has officially opened its first dedicated Americas regional headquarters in Nashville. Located within the CAA Creative Office Building at Nashville Yards, the new 11,100-square-foot facility features the first L-Acoustics Showroom with HYRISS on the American continent and an L-Acoustics Creative Studio equipped with L-ISA and L-Acoustics DJ technology.

The Nashville facility features only the second L-Acoustics Showroom with HYRISS globally, following London’s 2024 opening. This technology makes a single room capable of delivering everything from an intimate dinner party ambiance to full cinematic immersion to live concert sound. The L-Acoustics Creative Studio represents the latest evolution of the format launched in Lititz, PA in 2024 and Singapore in 2025. The studio features both L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology and L-Acoustics DJ, the company’s latest innovation for club and festival environments.

MC Marketing joins Adaptive Technologies Group

Adaptive Technologies Group has appointed MC Marketing to represent its audio and video mounting and rigging designs in Southern California, Southern Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. MC Marketing is an AVL manufacturer's rep firm with over three decades of experience in the professional AVL marketplace and highly recognized by the touring, installed live sound, and AV integration markets.

RF Venue Unveils House of Worship Program

For the specific issues faced by churches, RF Venue has created a cost-free House of Worship Program. Through expert guidance, guesswork can be eliminated, and reliable wireless audio can be achieved that enhances the message and never detracts.”

Anchored on a dedicated landing page, the new program continues the model of RF Venue’s education initiatives and training, providing clear, accessible, brand-agnostic guidance from wireless experts in plain language, without confusion or sales pressure. Resources include a house of worship blog series, videos, webinars, and quick and easy-to-read eBooks that explain concepts applicable to all wireless users.

Yorkville Sound Announces New Canadian Distribution Partnerships

Yorkville Sound is now the Canadian distributor for three new brands. The first is Aguilar Amplification, a New York–based bass amplification brand. Founded in 1995 in New York City, Aguilar Amplification products are used by touring artists and studio professionals around the world for their articulate sound and build quality.



Additionally, Yorkville Sound is the distributor for the Finland-based innovator, Darkglass Electronics. The brand specializes in modern bass amplification and effects, recognized for precision control and artist-driven design. Lastly, Yorkville Sound with be the exclusive Canadian distributor for Spector Musical Instruments. The Brooklyn-founded bass brand is trusted by touring artists and recording professionals around the world for its precision engineering and bold aesthetics,

Pro AV around the Globe

Adder Technology opened its new Customer Experience Center (CXC) at its global headquarters in the U.K. The purpose-built environment marks a decisive step forward in how Adder supports customers evaluating complex technology decisions where connectivity and control are mission-critical.

NDI announced a strategic partnership with Jiaruisen. (JRS), a Shenzhen-based technology distributor, appointing the company as NDI’s official distribution partner for China. Under the new structure, JRS will provide front-line commercial and technical support, including licensing in local currency, product evaluation and certification services. This localized model is designed to remove barriers for Chinese OEMs and product builders integrating NDI into cameras, decoders, converters, switchers, displays and audio devices, delivering a seamless, trusted, and fully localized experience tailored specifically for the domestic market.