Xilica and a New Era in AI-Driven Intelligent Audio

Xilica released RoomHub, a revolutionary intelligent audio processor that transforms how enterprises deploy and manage audio for medium and large meeting rooms, divisible rooms and classrooms. From the moment it connects to the network, RoomHub's onboard intelligence automatically discovers and configures system components, from microphones to cameras. Its AI AutoDeploy technology then analyzes room acoustics and automatically tunes audio performance—eliminating the need for specialized audio programming in deployment and setup.

"Today's enterprise, education and government customers need audio solutions that just work, whether they're deploying in one room or thousands," said James Knight, CEO at Xilica. "RoomHub represents a fundamental shift in collaboration audio — bringing intelligence that automatically optimizes performance, scales effortlessly, and integrates seamlessly with enterprise IT systems so everyone can obtain a great sounding space.”

[Walk. Crawl. Run. Keeping up with AI in 2025]

RoomHub's powerful onboard AI engine delivers real-time intelligence at the edge. AI AutoDeploy listens to your space and automatically optimizes acoustics—no manual tuning required. Its advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms power AI NoiseSense, which intelligently distinguishes and filters both static and dynamic noise, while continuous ML-driven dereverberation adapts to changing room conditions. Combined with the second-generation of Xilica’s HearClear acoustic echo cancellation, now with ML and IQ Voice Enhancement, this sophisticated AI stack creates pristine audio that adapts intelligently to each space—ensuring fatigue-free collaboration without human adjustment.

RoomHub reimagines deployment at scale. Organizations can configure devices entirely offline through an embedded web interface, while enterprises seeking global scalability can leverage Xilica Cloud for zero-touch deployment across thousands of rooms. Pre-configuration and advanced provisioning mean devices can automatically configure themselves once connected to the network.

For IT teams, RoomHub brings unprecedented control and visibility. The system can run comprehensive checks across every connected device nightly, proactively catching issues before they impact users. After firmware updates, room changes, or on schedule, RoomHub automatically verifies every component and delivers detailed health reports straight to your dashboard. This predictive approach ensures maximum uptime and eliminates the common frustrations of traditional AV system management.

[The Evolution of Audio]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite its powerful capabilities, RoomHub is remarkably compact — just one-quarter the size of competing solutions. This revolutionary form factor enables installation anywhere: under tables, behind displays, or in drop ceilings. Power-over-Ethernet and a whisper-quiet, fanless design further simplify deployment.

Built on a fully digital foundation, RoomHub features Dante audio technology and dual USB-C connectivity for plug-and-play installation. Intelligent IQ Director multi-camera tracking keeps every participant in frame automatically, while integrated Bluetooth and Auracast technology enable seamless content sharing and enhanced accessibility through direct audio streaming to hearing assistance devices.

“Large room deployments often challenge IT teams, especially those without AV expertise, with complex setups and audio optimization,” said Craig Durr, chief analyst, The Collab Collective. “The RoomHub addresses these challenges by focusing on the right attributes—AI-driven automation, seamless interoperability, and intuitive cloud management—to support modern IT teams.”