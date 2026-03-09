Pro AV Newsmakers: Acquisition News from Amino, Collabtech Group, VTG, and NSCA, Plus Sennheiser on the Move

It was a busy week in the acquisition files once again for Pro AV.

Collabtech Group Acquires MediaCentric

Collabtech Group acquired MediaCentric, a wholesale AV design, installation, commissioning, and services firm. The combined organization brings together advanced AV field execution, digital signage and video wall expertise, global infrastructure, and scalable support services to help partners deliver more reliably, without taking on added operational burden. Following the acquisition, partners of Collabtech Group also now have expanded access and a clear path to broader geographic support.

MediaCentric services Arizona, Colorado, California, and Texas, with deep expertise in digital signage, video walls, complex integrated environments, and large-scale field operations. Through the acquisition, partners gain access to a single, channel-only delivery platform with expanded reach and capability across the full delivery life cycle, from proof of concept programs through deployment and ongoing support.

Amino Secures Private Ownership

Amino Communications has been acquired by Sapphire Technology Group (“STGL”), establishing stable private ownership to support its next phase of disciplined growth in Pro AV, digital signage and pay TV. STGL is wholly owned by Keith Todd CBE, who was chairman of Amino from 2007 to 2019.

The acquisition provides long-term investment backing and a simplified capital structure designed to accelerate product development, strengthen operational performance and drive sustainable profitability. Leadership and customer-facing teams remain unchanged. Amino will continue operating under its established brand, with no changes to customer relationships or support models.

VTG and NSCA Make Strategic Moves

Also making headlines for the second time in a month was VTG. Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), backed by Jacmel Partners, acquired Vector Tech Group, a regional provider of customized and integrated IT solutions to businesses and other organizations. Vector Tech will continue to serve its current roster of customers and employees as a subsidiary of VTG. Brightwood Capital Advisors provided financing for the transaction. Get all the details from our coverage by clicking here.

Lastly, NSCA acquired Navigate Management Consulting. Combining Navigate Management’s expertise with NSCA’s business resources and AI capabilities gives members more direct access to tools and guidance. You can find out more by clicking here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

Advanced Systems Group Promotes Gretchen Taipale to VP, Managed Services

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has promoted Gretchen Taipale to VP, managed services, following the promotion of Jody Boatwright, former VP of Managed Services, to ASG’s Chief Strategy Officer.

In her new role, Taipale sets strategic direction for ASG’s Managed Services department and oversee the delivery of media operations and production services through a global workforce that supports some of the world’s largest enterprise organizations. Managed Services provides staffing and builds fully operational teams for production, studio, media, and creative environments that are embedded at client facilities. Taipale joins the executive team after serving as managing director for ASG’s Creative and Production Managed Services team, where she led account management and agency services.

Palmer Digital Group Names Chuck Lewis President

Palmer Digital Group has promoted longtime VP Chuck Lewis to president. Lewis has been largely responsible for the company’s year-on-year growth since launching in late 2018, setting up the organization’s B2B structure with an emphasis on business development and marketing for the fast-growing QSR and fast casual market. That emphasis resulted in near-immediate success thanks to a focused product portfolio, strategic partner network, and in-house manufacturing operation that accelerated delivery of durable, modernized digital menu boards and kiosks equipped with hardware and software.

Lewis has taken on many additional leadership responsibilities over the company’s first seven years, including marketing activities (strategic planning and communications), customer service, project management and new product development. The latter includes the introduction of a battery-powered mobile kiosk in 2025, and a forthcoming AI-powered outdoor kiosk with an outdoor-rated speaker.

Further differentiating Palmer Digital Group is the company’s installation department, which also continues to grow in 2026. Lewis recently added two more project managers to this department, which can handle local, regional, and national deployments.

Partnerships, New Locations, and More Company News

Screen Innovations and Shade Innovations Partner with Phoenix Marketing Group

Screen Innovations (SI) and Shade Innovations have partnered with Phoenix Marketing Group (PMG) to to deliver support, training, and in-field expertise to dealers nationwide—before, during, and long after every SI system is installed.

Phoenix Marketing Group has expertise spanning architecture, design, lighting, shading, automation, audio/video, outdoor entertainment, and acoustics, strengthening SI’s position as a complete, next-generation smart home solutions provider for both indoor and outdoor environments. PMG’s seasoned, CI-focused sales team—comprising over 40 highly trained sales professionals—will act as an extension of SI’s own sales and support force, ensuring dealers across the country receive consistent, superior service.

Sennheiser Relocating American HQ to Nashville

Last fall, Sennheiser announced plans to relocate its Americas Regional Hub from Old Lyme, CT, to Nashville. Now, the company has an address: Sennheiser will be moving to Rock Nashville, a 600,000-square-foot production campus that offers purpose-designed rehearsal studios and industry-driven initiatives.

The project represents the creation of at least 25 jobs and an investment of $2.5 million into the Tennessee economy. Sennheiser is the first company to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) to locate within the Rock Nashville facility. The company plans to have U.S. operations fully transferred from Connecticut to Nashville by Q4 2026.

SoundTube Appoints Midwest AV for Illinois and Wisconsin

SoundTube Entertainment announced the appointment of Midwest AV as its manufacturer’s representative for Illinois and Wisconsin. Midwest AV is led by Barbara Sjodin, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience, including 10 years working directly as an AV integrator. That hands-on background provides firsthand knowledge of system design, bid processes, installation workflows, and project commissioning. Today, Midwest AV continues to work closely with integrators and consultants across the region in a representative capacity.

The appointment strengthens SoundTube’s commercial presence in Illinois and Wisconsin, supporting its expanding portfolio of Dante/PoE-enabled loudspeakers, the IPD ecosystem, outdoor and landscape solutions, and SolidDrive invisible speakers for architecturally sensitive environments.

TransAudio Group Adds Trinnov Audio Products to Portfolio

TransAudio Group has added Trinnov Audio products to its growing list of innovative manufacturers. Trinnov Audio, the French specialists in advanced audio processing and room optimization technologies recently launched NOVA, a compact, powerful, and flexible studio processor designed to bring enhanced room optimization to both professional and project studios.

At the heart of NOVA is Trinnov’s Optimizer technology, a room optimization engine using Trinnov’s 3D Microphone for acoustic measurement. Trinnov’s La Remote provides hands-on access to key functions and personalized shortcuts. With up to six channels of optimization available via software licenses, NOVA dramatically improves the accuracy of your monitoring environment, reducing the influence of room anomalies and enabling better mix decisions with confidence.