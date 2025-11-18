D-Tools Introduces a Smarter Way to Visualize and Deliver Connected Systems

D-Tools has launched Interconnect Diagrams in D-Tools Cloud, a new feature that gives integrators an intelligent, visual way to design and document signal flow and wire connections with complete accuracy. Built directly into D-Tools Cloud, Interconnect Diagrams replace disconnected spreadsheets and CAD drawings with an interactive, always-synced canvas that shows how devices connect in a project—by system, phase, or location. Each connection is automatically linked to the project’s bill of materials (BOM), ensuring every team member, from sales to installation, is working from the same up-to-date data.

“Interconnect Diagrams represent the next step in accurately representing a system design and creates a communication platform around which team members gain a common understanding of a system’s design intent,” said Randy Stearns, CEO of D-Tools.

Transforming System Design and Delivery

With quotes and device connections synchronized, teams can collaborate more effectively, reduce costly errors, and gain confidence that projects are delivered in a manner that aligns with the original design intent.

Unlike traditional tools, Interconnect Diagrams require no extra setup or third-party software. Teams can start immediately, utilizing D-Tools Cloud’s embedded Product Library; connections are made by simply selecting devices within a quote. The result is greater clarity and understanding across teams and clients, enabling clearer communication, fewer mistakes, and more efficient project delivery from proposal through installation.

Several key features includes Interactive Diagram Canvas; flexible layouts; catalog Sync; and the ability to quickly locate and organize devices within any project.