QuickLink's Latest Control Panels Complement Production Solutions. Here's How

QuickLink has launched two new control panels. The StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion were designed to empower production teams of all sizes as intuitive, all-in-one control surfaces that deliver on flexibility, performance, and seamless integration with the StudioPro platform.

[Check Out the Largest LED Wall in the Middle East]

StudioPro Proton is a professional-grade control panel built for small-scale and mobile productions. With a 54-button layout (27 of which are fully configurable), Proton offers tactile, precise control over live switching, transitions and audio mixing. The unit features a premium anodized aluminum alloy chassis for rugged portability, as well as tri-colored crystal keys, a responsive T-Bar for transitions and a wired tally interface via DB25 for reliable visual signaling. At just 12.9-inch wide and weighing 3.3 pounds, Proton is compact and travel-ready, making it an ideal choice for education, houses of worship, webcasting, podcasting and on-the-go content creation.

StudioPro Fusion is QuickLink’s flagship, fully comprehensive control solution for live productions of all sizes and shapes. This panel boasts 113 buttons (80 of which are fully customizable), alongside a built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen display, dynamic tri-color backlit LCD labels, a 4D joystick for fine-tuned PTZ camera control and an ergonomic T-Bar with 9-level LED feedback. Built with a high-grade anodized aluminum alloy, Fusion is engineered for long-term durability and quality performance in demanding broadcast environments.