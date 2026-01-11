Sports AV 2026: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Daniel Maloney, Technical Marketing Manager at Matrox Video

As colleges and universities invest in state-of-the-art sporting and esports facilities, the ability to deliver high-impact visual experiences has become just as important as the action on the field—or on screen. To engage fans, athletes, and remote audiences alike, these venues need infrastructures capable of distributing pristine, synchronized, low-latency video and audio signals across multiple displays, scoreboards, and production zones.

This is where IP-based workflows make a measurable difference. By replacing traditional, fixed video routing hardware with standard IT network switches, higher education institutions can build scalable systems that expand easily as facilities evolve. Video, audio, and control signals travel seamlessly over standard network cabling—often a single Cat 5 or fiber line—eliminating the complexity of proprietary formats while reducing setup time and long-term costs.

Beyond flexibility, the move to IP ensures consistency and performance. Standards-based technologies such as SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX enable uncompromised, broadcast-quality video delivery across the campus network with minimal latency—an essential factor for live gameplay, instant replays, and interactive displays. This adherence to open standards empowers operators to select best-of-breed tools, crafting their AV ecosystems to meet creative and commercial goals without being locked into proprietary solutions.

As higher ed institutions continue to blur the lines between live production, esports, and learning environments, IP infrastructure serves as the common foundation, empowering IT and AV teams to innovate without limitations.