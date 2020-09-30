The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD NOW

Small and Portable

From classrooms to office buildings, AV/IT managers have been scrambling to outfit sometimes hundreds of rooms to accommodate new hybrid scenarios. Here are some examples of how to do it successfully.

Spanning the Room

In meeting rooms, most people gather around a table, or sit side-by-side in chairs when needing to fit more people. Today, social distancing has co-workers and students spread throughout the room or across a campus. Specially designed unified communications and audio solutions are needed to help ensure intelligibility.

Going Big

Since pandemic restrictions began to ease, companies have been creative and thinking outside-the-box when it comes to bringing everyone together, or to be more pointed—outside. When it comes to larger indoor spaces such as lecture halls and auditoriums, thinking outside-the-box is critical to ensure coverage and speech intelligibility.

Download the Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC.